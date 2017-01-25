Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: O/S Pindari: Appley Road-Ryde – 3802

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Drill Hall Road (Ml 210075): J/O Drill Hall Rd Pelican

Works description: Siemens To Remove Kerb Side Detection Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading: At The Junction Of New Road & The Mall (Ml 310038): J/O New Rd Pelican

Works description: Replace Tactiles And Install An Advanced Warning Sign (Bra58) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 22 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Lane End Close To Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops): Lane End

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Crouchers Cross/East Lane Merstone: Sandown Road-Arreton

Works description: Patch Repair To Soft Area On Edge Of Carriageway Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Lake: Between Alresford Road And Cemetry Road: Sandown Road-Lake

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Sandown: Between The Broadway And Guadeloupe Road: Beachfield Road-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Incline After The Lefthand Bend: Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2705

Works description: Idr – Gully Cover #2705 Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level Too Dangerous To Photo Or Mark Up Without Tm Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The S Bend North Bound Lane.: Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole Cover Is Loose

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: From The End Of Brddlesford Road Crossing The Mini Roundabout To Park Road: Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – P/H’S X 5

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Please See Highlighted Plan., X1 S/B. Between The Robin Hill Mini Roundabout And The Lay By For The Tip.:

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Between Palmers Road And Alverstone Road: Brocks Copse Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Porchfield: Between New Road And Whitehouse Road: Bunts Hill-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch: Outside No.1 And No.2 Morley Cottages, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank.: Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Replace Manhole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Between Havenstreet Main Road And Pondcast Lane: Church Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Freshwater: Between Hurst Point View And Colwell Lane: Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Freshwater: Between Hooke Hill And Regina Road: Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The South Side Of The Robin Hill Roundabout (Ml 410169): J/O Downend Bollard-Downend Road-Ryde

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: On The Brading Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Public Bridleway N90 At Gallows Hill: Downs Road

Works description: Edge Of C/Way Erosion Requiring Filling

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Yarmouth: Betweek Westhill Lane And Pixley Hill: Halletts Shute-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Between Falcon Cross Road And High Street: Landguard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Long Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction To The Robin Hill Roundabout (Ml 420110): J/O Long Lane Bollard-Long Lane-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ventnor: Between Newport Road And Lowtherville Road: Lowtherville Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Freshwater: Between Afton Road And The Causeway: Newport Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Niton: Between Laceys Lane And Crocker Lane: Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Between St Martins Avenue And St Boniface Cliff Road: Northcliff Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield: Rollsbridge Cottage: Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 15429

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Suspected Collapsed Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S Medina Garden Centre Near To Butterfly World: Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Re-Instate Carriageway Gully Grate

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: Between Ashey Road And Osbourne Road: Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Totland: Between Granville Rise And Hurst Point View: The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ventnor: Between Trinity Road And Bonchurch Village Road: Trinity Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Western Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin: Betwen High Street And Landguard Road: Western Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowe,S Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coombe Park, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2, Coombe Prk, Wroxall, Ventnor

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Viaal Maria, Dennett Road,Bembridge,Iow.

Works description: – Renedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, Ml 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 35

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Burrows

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 08 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Road From Colwell Lane, 188m, Ml 640580: Solent Gardens-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodhill Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 15 Woodhill Close ,Ryde ,I.O.W Po33 1ez

Works description: Errection Of A New Telegraph Pole To Provide Telephoney

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 January — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 6

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 January — 03 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 6

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start