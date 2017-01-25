Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: O/S Pindari: Appley Road-Ryde – 3802
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Drill Hall Road (Ml 210075): J/O Drill Hall Rd Pelican
Works description: Siemens To Remove Kerb Side Detection Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading: At The Junction Of New Road & The Mall (Ml 310038): J/O New Rd Pelican
Works description: Replace Tactiles And Install An Advanced Warning Sign (Bra58) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 22 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Lane End Close To Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops): Lane End
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Crouchers Cross/East Lane Merstone: Sandown Road-Arreton
Works description: Patch Repair To Soft Area On Edge Of Carriageway Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Lake: Between Alresford Road And Cemetry Road: Sandown Road-Lake
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Sandown: Between The Broadway And Guadeloupe Road: Beachfield Road-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The Wootton Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Incline After The Lefthand Bend: Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2705
Works description: Idr – Gully Cover #2705 Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level Too Dangerous To Photo Or Mark Up Without Tm Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The S Bend North Bound Lane.: Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Is Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From The End Of Brddlesford Road Crossing The Mini Roundabout To Park Road: Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – P/H’S X 5
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Please See Highlighted Plan., X1 S/B. Between The Robin Hill Mini Roundabout And The Lay By For The Tip.:
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Between Palmers Road And Alverstone Road: Brocks Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Porchfield: Between New Road And Whitehouse Road: Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch: Outside No.1 And No.2 Morley Cottages, Canteen Road, Whiteley Bank.: Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Replace Manhole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Between Havenstreet Main Road And Pondcast Lane: Church Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Freshwater: Between Hurst Point View And Colwell Lane: Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Freshwater: Between Hooke Hill And Regina Road: Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downend Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The South Side Of The Robin Hill Roundabout (Ml 410169): J/O Downend Bollard-Downend Road-Ryde
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: On The Brading Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Public Bridleway N90 At Gallows Hill: Downs Road
Works description: Edge Of C/Way Erosion Requiring Filling
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarmouth: Betweek Westhill Lane And Pixley Hill: Halletts Shute-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Between Falcon Cross Road And High Street: Landguard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Long Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction To The Robin Hill Roundabout (Ml 420110): J/O Long Lane Bollard-Long Lane-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ventnor: Between Newport Road And Lowtherville Road: Lowtherville Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Freshwater: Between Afton Road And The Causeway: Newport Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Niton: Between Laceys Lane And Crocker Lane: Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Between St Martins Avenue And St Boniface Cliff Road: Northcliff Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield: Rollsbridge Cottage: Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 15429
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Suspected Collapsed Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S Medina Garden Centre Near To Butterfly World: Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Re-Instate Carriageway Gully Grate
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: Between Ashey Road And Osbourne Road: Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Totland: Between Granville Rise And Hurst Point View: The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ventnor: Between Trinity Road And Bonchurch Village Road: Trinity Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Western Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin: Betwen High Street And Landguard Road: Western Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowe,S Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coombe Park, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, Coombe Prk, Wroxall, Ventnor
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Viaal Maria, Dennett Road,Bembridge,Iow.
Works description: – Renedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, Ml 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 35
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The Burrows
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 08 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Road From Colwell Lane, 188m, Ml 640580: Solent Gardens-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodhill Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 15 Woodhill Close ,Ryde ,I.O.W Po33 1ez
Works description: Errection Of A New Telegraph Pole To Provide Telephoney
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 January — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 January — 03 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 6
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWj
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓