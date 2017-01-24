Isle of Wight fogtastic photo gallery

We’ve picked some of our favourite fog shots that have been shared with us by Isle of Wight photographers in the last couple of days and created a gallery for you to view in one place.

Fog

The Isle of Wight has a wealth of very talented photographers who are incredibly enthusiastic about shooting the Island’s landscape and sharing with us.

The foggy weather of the last few days has definitely not affected their drive to get out and about with their cameras. On the contrary, we’ve had even more shots shared with us in the last day or two than usual.

Photo Gallery
We thought we’d put together a quick gallery of some of our favourites for you to enjoy all in one place.

Thanks to all the photographers for sharing.

If you follow us on Facebook, you may have already seen some of these beauties.

Just click on the images to see larger versions and use the arrows to click through the gallery.

Drone shot over Ventnor by Jamie Russell Island Visions
Fog over Ventnor by Jamie Russell of Island Visions
Fog over Ventnor by Jamie Russell of Island Visions
Fog from St Boniface Down by Ainsley Bennett
Foggy start to the day by Neil Williams
Sandown Pier by Dave Brenchley of ScotShot
Sunrise in Nunwell by Jamie Russell of Island Visions
Foggy bridge by Sienna Anderson
Foggy sunrise by Sienna Anderson
Foggy sunrise by Sienna Anderson
Fog over Sandown by Trevor Beckett
Fog over Ashey Downs by Jamie Russell of Island Visions
Foggy start to the day by Scott Hedley
Fpg over Luccombe by Adele Clark
Spot the houses by Gary Ward
Great sunrise by Kaylee Long
Play misty with me by Roger Millward

Tuesday, 24th January, 2017 8:10pm

By

Island-wide, Photography, The Arts

1 Comment

  1. Mrs Retired Hack


    24.Jan.2017 9:03pm

    Some stunning photographs there, amazing.

