Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 08 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 36 Broadway to J/O Broadway and Avenue Rd Sandown PO36 9BZ

Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. PARKING BAY SUSPENSION FOR SAFE WORK AREA. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO OTHER PERMIT APPLICATIONS. WILL REF., THIS PERMIT NO. ON OTHER APPLICATIONS.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : OUTSIDE THE YOUTH AND COMMUNITY CENTRE (ML 310039) : OPP YOUTH CLUB PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (BRA58) BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017855

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Opposite Green Banks MORTON ROAD on MORTON ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 473922 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTEC5MV01

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield road, Shorewell. Between Brook cottages and Dungewood lane. See map attached. : Atherfield Road-

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017884

B3323 East Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Coppins bridge. : East Street-Newport

Works description: kerb repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017900

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017716

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 08 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O AVENUE ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01, BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02 BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

26 February — 23 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : From Cliff Road/Eden Road Junction 200mtrs East along Cliff Road ML 640346 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Eden Drainage – Diversion of storm line from failing outfall. Instalation of new amnhole 1200mm 152mtrs of 225mm pipe ML640346 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017660

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : From o/s Tideway to o/s Creekside : New Road-Wootton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017878

St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

26 February — 16 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Adjacent a property called Touchdown : St Albans Road—St Albans Road-Ventnor

Works description: footpath closure on steps for retaining wall works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017883

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Near to and on the roundabout : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017885

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 February — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From outside Blackwater Nursing Home 200mtrs South ML 410013/4/5 : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Blackwater Hollow Drainage – Instalation of 200mtrs of filter drain to edge of carriageway. Instalation of 1 x slit trap manhole at end of run, connection into exisiting storm line. ML 410013/4/5 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017607

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

26 February — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : B206 : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill

Works description: Masonry repairs carried out by a sub-contractor GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017609

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 26 Victoria Avenue and ops side of the road. ML410002 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017793

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

26 February — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From junction with Colwell Lane to junction with The Avenue, 230m, ML 620002: Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT 50% PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017495

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Enternace toMews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017918

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Land adj to Pixie Corner, Blackgang road, Blackgang. : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017868

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : just down from the jct of star street : George Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017871

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : Military road, Atherfield, Shorwell. From Chine lane going towards Freshwater on the Chale bound side of the

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017902

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Opposite the jnc with Marsh Green : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: pedestrian railing works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017869

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017899

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : Church Hill opposite York Road Totland Bay, outside a property called The Cottage. Map attached . : Church

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017874

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: repair ironworks

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017864

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : From West Street to Appuldurcombe Road (ML520075) : High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway remedial works WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017926

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ST HELENS : ML320073 : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway investigation works ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017948

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the Bembridge bound side of the c/way just after the wooded area : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: pothole works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017870

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Wootton bound side of the c/way as you leave the S bend : Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: bollard repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017866

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O CARTER STREET AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03

Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 February — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240309 – Between St Johns road and Medina Avenue : Cypress Road-Newport

Works description: CIP Carriageway Remedial work NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017924

Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Southbound carriageway bout half way between are-recon manor driveway and junction with sandown rd adjacent b

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017865

Kennel Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Kennel Lane, Chale, verge between Ivy Cottage and the junction with Kingston Road 70 metres on Chale bound carr

Works description: carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017875

Kings Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

27 February — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 22 ML340556 : Kings Road-Binstead

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML340556 BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017792

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview

Works description: kerbing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017877

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : : Duxmore Weather Station (Highway) Findlay Irvine ICE 2000—Air Temp, Road Surface Temp, Residual Salinit

Works description: Upgrade works to weather station under 2 way temp lights ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017882

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Niton Road, Godshill, on the Newport bound side of the c/way, approx 100m before the entrance to Holden Farm

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017867

Sandpath, Binstead, Isle of Wight

26 February — 06 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Either side of House no 28 & House no 30 ML340556A : Sandpath-Binstead

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML340556A BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017790

Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op Rose Cottage Stag Lane NEWPORT PO30 5TR : Stag Lane-Newport

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017873

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017901

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 February — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : FromAshey Road to Ratcliffe Avenue (ML330211) : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017925

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 February — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : ML 140177 whole road : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway resurfacing preperation work COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017942

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 February — 09 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : From Bellevue Road 229M to Victoria Road (ML140083) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017946

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017954

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Southern side of the c/w behind the hedge. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: ditch clearance works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017903

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 February — 04 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 High Street, Albert Place, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold License requested 26/02-04/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003789

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 February — 28 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In footway outise Sandham Gardens

Works description: Works to connect sewer in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003791

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

28 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP LINDULA ON WHITWELL ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR – 478071 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTJ0EKV01

