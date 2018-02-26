Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 08 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 36 Broadway to J/O Broadway and Avenue Rd Sandown PO36 9BZ
Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. PARKING BAY SUSPENSION FOR SAFE WORK AREA. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO OTHER PERMIT APPLICATIONS. WILL REF., THIS PERMIT NO. ON OTHER APPLICATIONS.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : OUTSIDE THE YOUTH AND COMMUNITY CENTRE (ML 310039) : OPP YOUTH CLUB PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (BRA58) BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017855
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Opposite Green Banks MORTON ROAD on MORTON ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 473922 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTEC5MV01
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield road, Shorewell. Between Brook cottages and Dungewood lane. See map attached. : Atherfield Road-
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017884
B3323 East Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Coppins bridge. : East Street-Newport
Works description: kerb repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017900
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017716
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 08 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O AVENUE ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01, BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02 BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 February — 23 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : From Cliff Road/Eden Road Junction 200mtrs East along Cliff Road ML 640346 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Eden Drainage – Diversion of storm line from failing outfall. Instalation of new amnhole 1200mm 152mtrs of 225mm pipe ML640346 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017660
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : From o/s Tideway to o/s Creekside : New Road-Wootton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017878
St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
26 February — 16 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Adjacent a property called Touchdown : St Albans Road—St Albans Road-Ventnor
Works description: footpath closure on steps for retaining wall works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000017883
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Near to and on the roundabout : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017885
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 February — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From outside Blackwater Nursing Home 200mtrs South ML 410013/4/5 : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Blackwater Hollow Drainage – Instalation of 200mtrs of filter drain to edge of carriageway. Instalation of 1 x slit trap manhole at end of run, connection into exisiting storm line. ML 410013/4/5 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017607
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
26 February — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : B206 : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill
Works description: Masonry repairs carried out by a sub-contractor GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017609
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 26 Victoria Avenue and ops side of the road. ML410002 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017793
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
26 February — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER: From junction with Colwell Lane to junction with The Avenue, 230m, ML 620002: Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT 50% PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017495
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Enternace toMews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017918
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Land adj to Pixie Corner, Blackgang road, Blackgang. : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017868
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : just down from the jct of star street : George Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017871
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : Military road, Atherfield, Shorwell. From Chine lane going towards Freshwater on the Chale bound side of the
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017902
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Opposite the jnc with Marsh Green : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: pedestrian railing works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017869
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017899
B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : Church Hill opposite York Road Totland Bay, outside a property called The Cottage. Map attached . : Church
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017874
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: repair ironworks
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017864
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : From West Street to Appuldurcombe Road (ML520075) : High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway remedial works WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017926
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ST HELENS : ML320073 : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Carriageway investigation works ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017948
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the Bembridge bound side of the c/way just after the wooded area : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: pothole works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017870
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Wootton bound side of the c/way as you leave the S bend : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: bollard repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017866
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O CARTER STREET AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03
Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 February — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240309 – Between St Johns road and Medina Avenue : Cypress Road-Newport
Works description: CIP Carriageway Remedial work NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017924
Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Southbound carriageway bout half way between are-recon manor driveway and junction with sandown rd adjacent b
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017865
Kennel Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Kennel Lane, Chale, verge between Ivy Cottage and the junction with Kingston Road 70 metres on Chale bound carr
Works description: carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017875
Kings Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
27 February — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 22 ML340556 : Kings Road-Binstead
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML340556 BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017792
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview
Works description: kerbing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017877
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : : Duxmore Weather Station (Highway) Findlay Irvine ICE 2000—Air Temp, Road Surface Temp, Residual Salinit
Works description: Upgrade works to weather station under 2 way temp lights ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017882
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Niton Road, Godshill, on the Newport bound side of the c/way, approx 100m before the entrance to Holden Farm
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017867
Sandpath, Binstead, Isle of Wight
26 February — 06 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : Either side of House no 28 & House no 30 ML340556A : Sandpath-Binstead
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing ML340556A BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017790
Stag Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op Rose Cottage Stag Lane NEWPORT PO30 5TR : Stag Lane-Newport
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017873
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017901
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 February — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : FromAshey Road to Ratcliffe Avenue (ML330211) : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017925
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 February — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : ML 140177 whole road : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway resurfacing preperation work COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017942
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 February — 09 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : From Bellevue Road 229M to Victoria Road (ML140083) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140083 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017946
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017954
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Southern side of the c/w behind the hedge. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: ditch clearance works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017903
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 February — 04 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 High Street, Albert Place, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold License requested 26/02-04/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003789
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 February — 28 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In footway outise Sandham Gardens
Works description: Works to connect sewer in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003791
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
28 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP LINDULA ON WHITWELL ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR – 478071 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBTJ0EKV01
Monday, 26th February, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g3W
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
