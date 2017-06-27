Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th June 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (27th June) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackwater Hollow
Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Blackwater Hollow)
27 June — 30 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 June — 30 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beaper Shute
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Beaper Shute)
28 June — 06 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Northbound
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Northbound)
28 June — 06 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Southbound
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Southbound)
28 June — 06 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Georges Approach
Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Approach)
28 June — 14 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 June — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 04 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From The Old Stag To Outside No.14: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 04 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From No.80 To Approching Junction Noke Common: Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Matalan Roundabout, 153m, Ml 210003 : St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From York Road To Matalan Roundabout, 272m, Ml 210083 : St Georges Approach-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke : O/S Mill Cottage. Ml210099 : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Irownworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: North Of Junction Of Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: South Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: North Of Junction With Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: Just North Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor.: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2a Mayfield Road Jct With Binstead Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Back Of 7 Chatsworth Avenue, Tree Is On Victoria Avenue : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Pollard Tree
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: From Madeira Lane To 240m West Of Heathfield Road (Ml 620004): Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65sv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban:H2 Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: From Colwell Lane To Madeira Lane (Ml 620003): Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150u/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 3 To O/S 11 On Fairlee Road
Works description: Newport – 395991 – Overlay Lay Approx 30m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw,Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Brighstone Viaduct, Brighsone : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chale : Sheperds Chine. Atherfield : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : From Rew Lane 550m Northwest (Ml520072) : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Kerb Post Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Chilton Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Chilton Chine Brighstone : Chilton Chine—A3055 Chilton Lane, Brighstone
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Birches To Approx 144m Sw On Forest Road
Works description: Newport 409577 – Blockages Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Alvington Manor View, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow, Iow
Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 120m South East Of Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Berry Lane, Chillerton, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 230m South East From Ramsdown Farm , Berry Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cambridge Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Cambridge Road, East Cowes
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hollow, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Welcomes, High Street, Godshil, Iow.
Works description: – Replace Broken 3″ Valve
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 Linden Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Ferry Road (Ml 140224) : Osborne Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp St Catherines House , St Catherines Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

