Isle of Wight skateboarding legend No. 7 in Top 50 Happy List

The Independent released their ninth ‘Happy List’ at the weekend and this time it includes someone from the Isle of Wight.

Coming in at number seven on the list of 50 is none other than Isle of Wight skateboarding legend, John Cattle.

On hearing the news, John Cattle told OnTheWight,

“I’m totally stoked and again a bit in shock that people nominated me. “I’m extremely lucky to do the job I do and it’s great that people see skateboarding bringing happiness into their lives. “It’s made me happy for the last 30 years, and if I can give a bit if that back to others then I’m pleased.”

What’s the Happy List?

The Happy List is “a collection of 50 inspirational heroes and heroines whose kindness, courage and selflessness make our country a better place to live”.

It was set up in 2008 as “an antidote to those tedious lists that celebrate wealth and big bank balances”.

Lucky seven

Here’s what the Independent says about John: