Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Remembrance parade

Parade to mark the launch of the County Poppy Appeal

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch

Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch)

28 October — 28 October

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead

Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)

27 October — 08 December

Road closure

Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead

Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)

27 October — 08 December

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is due to the likelihood of danger to the public from work which will be taking place on or near the footpath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview

Location: at Esplanade, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview)

27 October — 28 February 2018

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview

Location: at Esplanade, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview)

27 October — 28 February 2018

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pursley Close

Location: at Pursley Close, Lake, Isle of Wight (Pursley Close)

27 October — 31 October

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mill Lane

Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Mill Lane)

27 October — 31 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 October — 31 October

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bonchurch Road, Ventnor

Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Bonchurch Road, Ventnor)

27 October — 08 December

Diversion route

Name: Bonchurch Road, Ventnor

Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Bonchurch Road, Ventnor)

27 October — 08 December

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mill Hill Road, Cowes

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road, Cowes)

27 October — 08 December

Diversion route

Name: Mill Hill Road, Cowes

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road, Cowes)

27 October — 08 December

Diversion route

Name: Mill Hill Road, Cowes

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road, Cowes)

27 October — 08 December

Suspension of one-way

Name: Mill Hill Road, Cowes

Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road, Cowes)

27 October — 08 December

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Parklands Avenue,Cowes

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue,Cowes)

27 October — 22 December

Diversion route

Name: Parklands Avenue,Cowes

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue,Cowes)

27 October — 22 December

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 October — 05 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : R600 : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Masonry Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 October — 28 October

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : Ml220144 – Outside Halfords : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Remedial Work Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shorwell : Mill Lane, Shorwell, Adjacent To A Property Called Crinan. Map Attached . : Mill Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake : 9 : Pursley Close-Lake

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation

Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 02 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Isle Of Wight (See Licence Attached, Cannot Read Address)

Works description: Scaff. App. 37a High Street, Shanklin – 21/09 – 27/09

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc Castle Hold Lane

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003086

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street

Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Gurnard : Ml 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Ml 140107 Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junc School Green Road

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003456

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Santander 34 High St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffolding Licence – Santander 34 High St, Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Florins, High Street , Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16

Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 Palmers Rd Wootton Bridge Ryde Isle

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 45 Parkway, Freshwater, Po40 9dh

Works description: Freshwater – 445398 – Provison Of Service – Dig Req In Tarmac Footpath Where Marked In Grey Spray To Expose Buried Joint

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20b Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Westhill Drvive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start