Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Remembrance parade
Parade to mark the launch of the County Poppy Appeal
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch
Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch)
28 October — 28 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead
Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)
27 October — 08 December
Road closure
27 October — 08 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is due to the likelihood of danger to the public from work which will be taking place on or near the footpath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview
Location: at Esplanade, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R105,Seagrove Bay, Seaview)
27 October — 28 February 2018
Diversion route
27 October — 28 February 2018
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pursley Close
Location: at Pursley Close, Lake, Isle of Wight (Pursley Close)
27 October — 31 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mill Lane
Location: at C43 Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Mill Lane)
27 October — 31 October
Diversion route
27 October — 31 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bonchurch Road, Ventnor
Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Bonchurch Road, Ventnor)
27 October — 08 December
Diversion route
27 October — 08 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mill Hill Road, Cowes
Location: at A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Mill Hill Road, Cowes)
27 October — 08 December
Diversion route
27 October — 08 December
Diversion route
27 October — 08 December
Suspension of one-way
27 October — 08 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Parklands Avenue,Cowes
Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue,Cowes)
27 October — 22 December
Diversion route
27 October — 22 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 October — 05 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : R600 : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Masonry Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 October — 28 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : Ml220144 – Outside Halfords : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Remedial Work Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Lane, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell : Mill Lane, Shorwell, Adjacent To A Property Called Crinan. Map Attached . : Mill Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake : 9 : Pursley Close-Lake
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 10 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation
Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 02 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Isle Of Wight (See Licence Attached, Cannot Read Address)
Works description: Scaff. App. 37a High Street, Shanklin – 21/09 – 27/09
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc Castle Hold Lane
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003086
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 08 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Gurnard : Ml 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Ml 140107 Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junc School Green Road
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003456
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Santander 34 High St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffolding Licence – Santander 34 High St, Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Florins, High Street , Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16
Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 Palmers Rd Wootton Bridge Ryde Isle
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 45 Parkway, Freshwater, Po40 9dh
Works description: Freshwater – 445398 – Provison Of Service – Dig Req In Tarmac Footpath Where Marked In Grey Spray To Expose Buried Joint
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20b Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Westhill Drvive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 27th October, 2017 7:08am
By Sally Perry
Island-wide, Roads, Travel
