Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th January 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (29th January) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT478012

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 January — 06 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 121
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114886376-01048

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: dig out ditch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464

Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: from JNC OF EAST STREET TO NO 4 MONKTON STREET
Works description: LIVE INSERT 23m of 213MM PE TRANFERING 5 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W114733743-01121

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB
Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite and below the Priory : Luccombe Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017521

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : 3 locations : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017520

Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite 8. Opposite 10, 3 : Nunwell Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017518

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 24c and Albert Mews. : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017519

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HILL FARM, HILL LANE , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990486

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 04 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26/26a High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaff. App – 26/26a High Street, Shanklin 29/01-04/02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003722

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003577

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 123
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001437

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Granville Rd 255m south to Broadway Roundabout ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630095 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017597

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3, PRINCES GATE, AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08836334

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: pedestrian railing replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630183 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post work (kerbing) PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017436

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Copse Lane-Freshwater outside a property called No.2 Laburnum Cottages. : Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017450

Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554

Elliston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S GILMOUR TO O/S HILLCREST
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001411

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S MEDINA TO O/S 1
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001412

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001434

Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM JCTN B3322 THE BROADWAY TO O/S GAS GOVERNOR
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001413

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op a property called well. : Long Lane-Newport
Works description: replace sign and post
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017462

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140284 : New Barn Road-East Cowes – 17688
Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017434

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE DEVONIA TO OUTSIDE HAZELMERE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001419

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558

Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 11 Princes Esplanade Gurnard IOW PO31 8LE
Works description: Safe provision of new Telegraph Pole and associated Overhead cable for new customer connections.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC11W000000IBR52PJG

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017619

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Behind bus shelter : Watery Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017463

Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 630193 : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017435

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Rear of 27 Chatsworth Avenue on Victoria Avenue
Works description: SHANKLIN – 1 – DSLAM 459734 – To Demolish a joint box and Rebuild a joint box in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC01

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 36
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114888223-00082

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adding new Tactile Crossing on both sides Ml430090 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017599

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 25 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wight City
Works description: Scaffold licence – Culver Parade, Sandown – 29/01 – 26/02 Good Afternoon, Please see attached for our application form. Kind Regards, Maisie Ryde Demolition Co Ltd Demolition & Clearance – Scaffolding Services – Asbestos Works 17 St Johns Hill Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 1EU www.rydedemolition.com Tel 01983 564721 Mob 07970470230 rydedemolition@live.com
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003735

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017587

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From house number 52 138m to house number 36 ML 560301 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 560301 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017617

Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : whole length of road from Kent Avenue 398M ML140265 : Broadsmith Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140265 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017596

Car Park Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE CAR PARK TO THE NORTH OF JUNGLE JIMS (ML 4CP056) : Adj Exit Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017588

Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017584

Car Park Yaverland, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP047) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017582

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : ADJACENT TO COLUMN 20 (ML 440198) : Adj Column 20
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017586

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE PREMIER INN (ML 440198) : Adj Column 16
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017585

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 HIGH PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993552

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 04 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 3 & 4
Works description: *** see links for application form. From: Blake Ashton [mailto:blake@blakeashton.com] Sent: 15 January 2018 17:12 To: Island Roads Info Subject: 3/4 Holyrood St Hi, Please find an application attached for the above address. Can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003710

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3
Works description: Relay service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985828-01108

Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017595

Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Back of the Houses on Fairlee Road along the Dismantled Railway From Halberry Lane to Mews Lane ML210051 : N
Works description: Drainage #3 – Jet out clean and survey old railway drain run ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017601

New Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 9 on NEW ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 466164 – PLANNED MAINTENENCE- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D2JD01

North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 North Street, Ventnor
Works description: Scaff. App 48 North Street, Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003725

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in verge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 66 SPENCER ROAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W under Give & Take T/M off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08877608

The Sheilings, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length from Heathfield Road 195m ML640579 : The Sheilings-Freshwater
Works description: Footwau Re-Construction and Surfacing ML640579 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017453

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01

Woodlands, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 28 ON WOODLANDS
Works description: SHANKLIN – 471368 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 16m of Duct 54/56 in cw, fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC2MUZ01

Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 WOOD ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990773

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01

