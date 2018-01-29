Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT478012
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 January — 06 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 121
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114886376-01048
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: dig out ditch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464
Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: from JNC OF EAST STREET TO NO 4 MONKTON STREET
Works description: LIVE INSERT 23m of 213MM PE TRANFERING 5 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W114733743-01121
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB
Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite and below the Priory : Luccombe Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017521
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : 3 locations : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017520
Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite 8. Opposite 10, 3 : Nunwell Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017518
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 24c and Albert Mews. : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017519
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HILL FARM, HILL LANE , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990486
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 04 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26/26a High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaff. App – 26/26a High Street, Shanklin 29/01-04/02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003722
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003577
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 123
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001437
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Granville Rd 255m south to Broadway Roundabout ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630095 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017597
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3, PRINCES GATE, AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08836334
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: pedestrian railing replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557
Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630183 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post work (kerbing) PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017436
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Copse Lane-Freshwater outside a property called No.2 Laburnum Cottages. : Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017450
Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554
Elliston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S GILMOUR TO O/S HILLCREST
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001411
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S MEDINA TO O/S 1
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001412
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001434
Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM JCTN B3322 THE BROADWAY TO O/S GAS GOVERNOR
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001413
Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op a property called well. : Long Lane-Newport
Works description: replace sign and post
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017462
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140284 : New Barn Road-East Cowes – 17688
Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017434
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE DEVONIA TO OUTSIDE HAZELMERE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001419
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558
Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 11 Princes Esplanade Gurnard IOW PO31 8LE
Works description: Safe provision of new Telegraph Pole and associated Overhead cable for new customer connections.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC11W000000IBR52PJG
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017619
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Behind bus shelter : Watery Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017463
Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 630193 : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017435
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Rear of 27 Chatsworth Avenue on Victoria Avenue
Works description: SHANKLIN – 1 – DSLAM 459734 – To Demolish a joint box and Rebuild a joint box in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC01
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 36
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114888223-00082
B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adding new Tactile Crossing on both sides Ml430090 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017599
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 25 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wight City
Works description: Scaffold licence – Culver Parade, Sandown – 29/01 – 26/02 Good Afternoon, Please see attached for our application form. Kind Regards, Maisie Ryde Demolition Co Ltd Demolition & Clearance – Scaffolding Services – Asbestos Works 17 St Johns Hill Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 1EU www.rydedemolition.com Tel 01983 564721 Mob 07970470230 rydedemolition@live.com
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003735
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017587
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From house number 52 138m to house number 36 ML 560301 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 560301 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017617
Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : whole length of road from Kent Avenue 398M ML140265 : Broadsmith Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140265 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017596
Car Park Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE CAR PARK TO THE NORTH OF JUNGLE JIMS (ML 4CP056) : Adj Exit Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017588
Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017584
Car Park Yaverland, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP047) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017582
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : ADJACENT TO COLUMN 20 (ML 440198) : Adj Column 20
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017586
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE PREMIER INN (ML 440198) : Adj Column 16
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017585
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 HIGH PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993552
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 January — 04 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 3 & 4
Works description: *** see links for application form. From: Blake Ashton [mailto:blake@blakeashton.com] Sent: 15 January 2018 17:12 To: Island Roads Info Subject: 3/4 Holyrood St Hi, Please find an application attached for the above address. Can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003710
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3
Works description: Relay service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985828-01108
Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 January — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017595
Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Back of the Houses on Fairlee Road along the Dismantled Railway From Halberry Lane to Mews Lane ML210051 : N
Works description: Drainage #3 – Jet out clean and survey old railway drain run ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017601
New Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 9 on NEW ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 466164 – PLANNED MAINTENENCE- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D2JD01
North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
30 January — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 North Street, Ventnor
Works description: Scaff. App 48 North Street, Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003725
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in verge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 66 SPENCER ROAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W under Give & Take T/M off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08877608
The Sheilings, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
29 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length from Heathfield Road 195m ML640579 : The Sheilings-Freshwater
Works description: Footwau Re-Construction and Surfacing ML640579 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017453
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01
Woodlands, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 28 ON WOODLANDS
Works description: SHANKLIN – 471368 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 16m of Duct 54/56 in cw, fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC2MUZ01
Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 WOOD ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990773
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01
