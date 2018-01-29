Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT478012

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 January — 06 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 121

Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114886376-01048

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: dig out ditch

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464

Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: from JNC OF EAST STREET TO NO 4 MONKTON STREET

Works description: LIVE INSERT 23m of 213MM PE TRANFERING 5 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W114733743-01121

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB

Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite and below the Priory : Luccombe Road-Shanklin

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017521

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : 3 locations : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017520

Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite 8. Opposite 10, 3 : Nunwell Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017518

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 24c and Albert Mews. : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017519

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 January — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HILL FARM, HILL LANE , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990486

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 January — 04 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26/26a High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaff. App – 26/26a High Street, Shanklin 29/01-04/02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003722

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 05 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003577

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 January — 13 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 123

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001437

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Granville Rd 255m south to Broadway Roundabout ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630095 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017597

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3, PRINCES GATE, AVENUE ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08836334

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: pedestrian railing replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630183 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield

Works description: Post work (kerbing) PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017436

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Copse Lane-Freshwater outside a property called No.2 Laburnum Cottages. : Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017450

Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554

Elliston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S GILMOUR TO O/S HILLCREST

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001411

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S MEDINA TO O/S 1

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001412

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001434

Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM JCTN B3322 THE BROADWAY TO O/S GAS GOVERNOR

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001413

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op a property called well. : Long Lane-Newport

Works description: replace sign and post

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017462

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140284 : New Barn Road-East Cowes – 17688

Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017434

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE DEVONIA TO OUTSIDE HAZELMERE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001419

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558

Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 11 Princes Esplanade Gurnard IOW PO31 8LE

Works description: Safe provision of new Telegraph Pole and associated Overhead cable for new customer connections.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC11W000000IBR52PJG

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017619

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Behind bus shelter : Watery Lane-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017463

Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 630193 : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Post CIP – Additional Gully FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017435

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Rear of 27 Chatsworth Avenue on Victoria Avenue

Works description: SHANKLIN – 1 – DSLAM 459734 – To Demolish a joint box and Rebuild a joint box in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC01

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

30 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 36

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114888223-00082

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Adding new Tactile Crossing on both sides Ml430090 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017599

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 25 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wight City

Works description: Scaffold licence – Culver Parade, Sandown – 29/01 – 26/02 Good Afternoon, Please see attached for our application form. Kind Regards, Maisie Ryde Demolition Co Ltd Demolition & Clearance – Scaffolding Services – Asbestos Works 17 St Johns Hill Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 1EU www.rydedemolition.com Tel 01983 564721 Mob 07970470230 rydedemolition@live.com

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003735

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017587

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From house number 52 138m to house number 36 ML 560301 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 560301 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017617

Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : whole length of road from Kent Avenue 398M ML140265 : Broadsmith Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140265 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017596

Car Park Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE CAR PARK TO THE NORTH OF JUNGLE JIMS (ML 4CP056) : Adj Exit Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017588

Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017584

Car Park Yaverland, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP047) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017582

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : ADJACENT TO COLUMN 20 (ML 440198) : Adj Column 20

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017586

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE PREMIER INN (ML 440198) : Adj Column 16

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017585

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 HIGH PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993552

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 January — 04 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 3 & 4

Works description: *** see links for application form. From: Blake Ashton [mailto:blake@blakeashton.com] Sent: 15 January 2018 17:12 To: Island Roads Info Subject: 3/4 Holyrood St Hi, Please find an application attached for the above address. Can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003710

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3

Works description: Relay service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114985828-01108

Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 January — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017595

Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Back of the Houses on Fairlee Road along the Dismantled Railway From Halberry Lane to Mews Lane ML210051 : N

Works description: Drainage #3 – Jet out clean and survey old railway drain run ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017601

New Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 9 on NEW ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 466164 – PLANNED MAINTENENCE- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D2JD01

North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

30 January — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 48 North Street, Ventnor

Works description: Scaff. App 48 North Street, Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003725

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in verge

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 66 SPENCER ROAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W under Give & Take T/M off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08877608

The Sheilings, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

29 January — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length from Heathfield Road 195m ML640579 : The Sheilings-Freshwater

Works description: Footwau Re-Construction and Surfacing ML640579 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017453

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01

Woodlands, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 28 ON WOODLANDS

Works description: SHANKLIN – 471368 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 16m of Duct 54/56 in cw, fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC2MUZ01

Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 WOOD ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990773

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

31 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01