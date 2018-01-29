Book now for virtuosic violin and cello duos at Quay Arts

This coming Thursday (1st February), Quay Arts will proudly be hosting a last minute coup.

Violinist, conductor and leading proponent of electric violin, Steve Bingham, has been invited by the Isle of Wight Music Education Hub to do looping demonstrations to inspire young people in schools across the Island next week.

While he is here, he will be appearing at Quay Arts with James Halsey cello, for a two part evening made up of virtuosic violin and cello duos followed by electric violin music – the like of which you may not have heard ever before!

Playing together for 25 years

Steve and James have been playing together for 25 years in the well known Bingham String Quartet, and as a duo have performed in various venues including in Saudi Arabia.

The evening will feature wonderful duos by Beethoven, Elizabeth Maconchy and the Handel- Halvorsen variations which are full of fun and virtuosity! After the interval….something completely different!

From Tubular Bells to Michael Nyman, Daft Punk to original compositions, Steve Bingham never fails to amaze and delight with his electric violins and looping pedals!

Pre-concert dinner

An Evening Menu will be available from 5.30pm. Booking is recommended, please call 01983 822490 to book a table. To view the Quay Arts Evening Menu please click the link (menu is subject to change).

Tickets are £10 each – pop over to the Quay Arts Website to book yours now.

