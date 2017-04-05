Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 06 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Caulkheads Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown – 5324
Works description: Rebed Gulley (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 06 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Carter St : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Please Reset Rattling M/H Cover In The C/W Near To Gully That Is Breaking Out. Tm: Give & Take Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 07 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636 : Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 105
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge: From Pilot Boar 380m Sw (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Highwood Lane, Rookley : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Dig Out The Inlets/ Outlets From The Culvert
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : J/W Chequers I Please Advise The Authority That This Enquiry Relates To Issues/Features That Are Not On The P
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 10 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Outside Property Called Heydown, Ml 630241 : Niton Road-Rookley
Works description: Post Works To Driveways Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 13 To O/S 14
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Caws Avenue, Seaview.
Works description: Excavation In Footway And Carriageway For Utility Connection. Priority Flow.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Field Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of Mall Court On Field Place
Works description: Newport – 366323 – Other – This Job Is To Provide A Stand Off Unit To Existing Pcp 5 Includes Laying 2 X Duct 54 From New Stand Off Unit To Existing Cab Box. Please Position New Shell And Ducts To The Left/Right Hand Side Of Existing Pcp As Per Works Instruction Diagram
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Installation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Grove House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 41
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 5th April, 2017
By Sally Perry
