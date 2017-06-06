Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Temporary parking restriction

Name: IW Festival 2017

Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road,East Cowes Road,Seaclose – Access Road,Newport Footpath 121,Car Park Seaclose,Mill Lane,Newport Quay,Car Park The Aboretum,Medina High School,Fairlee Cemetery,Newport Footpath 120,Seaclose,Fairlee Works,North Fairlee Farm Access, Newport, (IW Festival 2017)

07 June — 12 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The restriction is required in connection with drainage outfall repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath F60

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60)

06 June — 14 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 June — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opposite Northwood Stores, Nr The Bus Stop. : Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : Compton Beach : Freshwater Footpath 35-Freshwater

Works description: Drainage Repair Works Down Near The Broken Steps At Compton Beach

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 12 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 111

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 35 School Green Road, Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : School Green Road-Freshwater On Carriageway Opposite No.35 : School Green Road-Freshwater

Works description: Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Plot Adj To 58

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: From Outside Weald House To Outside Rose Cottage

Works description: Replacing O/H Wires And A Wooden Pole

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 44

Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 2

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 1

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Mitchell Ave Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 63 Medina Avenue, Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Manhole Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Car Park Exit (Ml 143210): Brunswick Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 40 On Furrlongs

Works description: Newport – 402596 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Crescent, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 Nelson Crescent, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24 To O/S 45 On Purdy Road

Works description: Newport – 387523 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1 Way19minfootwayand 8m Incarriageway Fromjuf6todslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 Spring Tides, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Iow

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 199 On Staplers Road

Works description: Newport – 402603 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88a Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew 24 X 18 Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : St Pauls View Road/Victoria Road Newport, Mls 260276 And 240275 : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Repair Meter Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Westwood Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start