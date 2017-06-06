Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Temporary parking restriction
Name: IW Festival 2017
Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road,East Cowes Road,Seaclose – Access Road,Newport Footpath 121,Car Park Seaclose,Mill Lane,Newport Quay,Car Park The Aboretum,Medina High School,Fairlee Cemetery,Newport Footpath 120,Seaclose,Fairlee Works,North Fairlee Farm Access, Newport, (IW Festival 2017)
07 June — 12 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The restriction is required in connection with drainage outfall repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath F60
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60)
06 June — 14 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 June — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opposite Northwood Stores, Nr The Bus Stop. : Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Compton Beach : Freshwater Footpath 35-Freshwater
Works description: Drainage Repair Works Down Near The Broken Steps At Compton Beach
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 12 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 111
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 35 School Green Road, Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : School Green Road-Freshwater On Carriageway Opposite No.35 : School Green Road-Freshwater
Works description: Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Plot Adj To 58
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: From Outside Weald House To Outside Rose Cottage
Works description: Replacing O/H Wires And A Wooden Pole
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 44
Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 2
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 1
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Mitchell Ave Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 63 Medina Avenue, Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Manhole Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Car Park Exit (Ml 143210): Brunswick Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 40 On Furrlongs
Works description: Newport – 402596 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Crescent, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 Nelson Crescent, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24 To O/S 45 On Purdy Road
Works description: Newport – 387523 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1 Way19minfootwayand 8m Incarriageway Fromjuf6todslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 Spring Tides, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Iow
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 199 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport – 402603 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88a Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew 24 X 18 Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : St Pauls View Road/Victoria Road Newport, Mls 260276 And 240275 : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Repair Meter Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Westwood Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 6th June, 2017 7:10am
By Sally Perry
