Police and ambulance respond to suspected assault

Police were called to reports of a suspected assault that took place at a flat on Ventnor High Street at around 3pm on Monday 5th June.

A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight,

“A man with injuries was located in a flat. He had facial injuries and a cut to his wrist. The scene was attended by an ambulance.”

A number of police officers also attended the scene, but as of 6pm on Monday night, there had been no arrests.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

