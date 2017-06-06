Police and ambulance respond to suspected assault

Police were called to reports of a suspected assault that took place at a flat on Ventnor High Street at around 3pm on Monday 5th June.
A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight,
“A man with injuries was located in a flat. He had facial injuries and a cut to his wrist. The scene was attended by an ambulance.”
A number of police officers also attended the scene, but as of 6pm on Monday night, there had been no arrests.
Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 6th June, 2017 8:01am
By Sally Perry
