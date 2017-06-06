Police and ambulance respond to suspected assault

The man was found by police with injuries to his face and a cut to his wrist. Police say no one has yet been arrested for the suspected assault.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police tape

Police were called to reports of a suspected assault that took place at a flat on Ventnor High Street at around 3pm on Monday 5th June.

A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight,

“A man with injuries was located in a flat. He had facial injuries and a cut to his wrist. The scene was attended by an ambulance.”

A number of police officers also attended the scene, but as of 6pm on Monday night, there had been no arrests.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story in Ventnor, England, United Kingdom.

Tuesday, 6th June, 2017 8:01am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2flP

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*