Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Egypt Esplanade/Princes Esplanade

Location: at Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight (Egypt Esplanade/Princes Esplanade)

06 March — 17 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 17 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Avenue/Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (The Avenue/Avenue Road)

06 March — 06 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 06 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Geotechnical improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor

Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)

07 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor

Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)

07 March — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wilmingham Lane

Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane)

06 March — 30 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 30 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Embankment Road

Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Embankment Road)

06 March — 06 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 06 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Footpath closure is due to structural improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath N208

Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N208)

06 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Works by Dixey Landscaping to service an access off Duver Road

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Duver Road

Location: at Duver Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Duver Road)

06 March — 17 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chatfeild Road

Location: at C15 Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Chatfeild Road)

06 March — 17 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C15 Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 17 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rowlands Lane

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)

06 March — 08 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 March — 08 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Princes Road To School Green Road (Ml620050) : Avenue Road-Freshwater:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon225:R/H2, Reconstruction 25mm Ul-M 65psv, 75mm Hdm Binder, 125mm Foambase-Rural:H2) Freshw

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: Ml 530119 From Property No. 34 To A Point 379 Meters North East Thereof: Chatfeild Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65spv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: Ml 530120 From The Junction Of Track Leadning To Jobsons Farm, To A Point 258 Meters North East Thereof: Chatfeil

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: Ml 530121 From The Junction To Kingsgates Lane To A Point 252 Meters South Thereof: Chatfeild Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: Ml 530118 From The Junction With Town End To A Point 232 Meters North East Thereof (Up To Property No. 34, Adjace

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: From Egypt Hill 280m South West (Ml130117): Egypt Esplanade-Cowes:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: From 280 Metres Southwest Of Egypt Hill To 600 Metres Southwest Of Egypt Hill (Ml130116) : Egypt Esplanade-Cow

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 340m South East Of Latimer Road A Further 240m South East (Ml320129): Embankment Road-Bembridge:; Eric L

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembri

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 380m Soutwest Of Kings Road, A Further 300m (Ml 320127): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Latimer Road 180m East (Ml 320131): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From Kings Road 380m Southwest (Ml 320126): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 180m Southeast Of Latimer Road 210m East (Ml 320130): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 06 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From 680m Southeast Of Latimer Road 350m East (Ml 320128): Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 14 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Fairlee (Pedestrian) Tunnel:

Works description: Closure Of Fairlee Tunnel Footpath No. 208 For Structures Works. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Property Called Cranleigh To Neqr Property Called Harold House

Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard: From A Point 200m North Of Woodvale Road For A Further 380m North (Ml130115): Princes Esplanade-Gurnard:; Eric

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Gurnar

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside Number 1 Davelyn – Rowlands Farm Cottages : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: C/Way Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Sandown Road Ml 410041 : Sandown Road-Lake

Works description: Reset Manhole Cover Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : St Albans Steps Ventnor : St Albans Steps-Ventnor

Works description: Replace Masonary Wall At Bottom Of St Albans Steps Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From 310 Metres North And West Of Graeme Road A Further 240m North And West (Ml640542): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Yarmou

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From Halletts Shute To Graeme Road (Ml640540): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Econ20%:R/H4, 20% Concrete Reconstruction Ans Seal Joints-Rural:H4) Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 30 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Thorley Street, 701m South: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Freshwater Fruit Farm 600m Southwest: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Newport Road 390m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Freshwater Fruit Farm Accommodatin, 500m Northeast: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 30 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From A Point 390m North Of Junction With Newport Road, 500m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 174 York Avenue, East Cowes

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : From Green Lane To Smallbrook Roundabout : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Burnt House Lane : Burnt House Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : From Caesar’S Road Heading South To Carisbrooke Road (Ml 241331) : Drill Hall Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Duver Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: St Helens : From Eddington Road To The End Of Duver Road, Ml 340297 And 340298 : Duver Road-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Whole Length Of Embankment Road Bembridge : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Prepworks To Carriageway Prior To Surfacing Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs. Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 65 Monkton Street Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 01 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: From Junction Of Castle Road To Belgrave Road, 410m, 530054: Park Avenue-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : Ml 310022/23 From Gwydyr Close To West Street : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799

Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 03 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From No 29 To No 36

Works description: Lay 50m Of 90mm In 4″Si And Abandon 50m Of 4″ Si And Relay 10 Services

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 40 West Hill Road Jct With Park Rd, Ryde.

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : Junction Of Atherley Road : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin

Works description: Post Cip Failure, Rebitmac Around Gas Cover, 3 Way Ttl (Cw: Pothole) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At The Junc Of Gort Road On Beatrice Avenue

Works description: Cowes – 373864 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Soft To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 10

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 3

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start