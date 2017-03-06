Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Egypt Esplanade/Princes Esplanade
Location: at Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight (Egypt Esplanade/Princes Esplanade)
06 March — 17 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 17 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Avenue/Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (The Avenue/Avenue Road)
06 March — 06 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 06 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Geotechnical improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
07 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
07 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wilmingham Lane
Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane)
06 March — 30 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 30 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Embankment Road
Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Embankment Road)
06 March — 06 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 06 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Footpath closure is due to structural improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath N208
Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N208)
06 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works by Dixey Landscaping to service an access off Duver Road
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Duver Road
Location: at Duver Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Duver Road)
06 March — 17 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chatfeild Road
Location: at C15 Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Chatfeild Road)
06 March — 17 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C15 Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 17 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)
06 March — 08 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 March — 08 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 06 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From Princes Road To School Green Road (Ml620050) : Avenue Road-Freshwater:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Recon225:R/H2, Reconstruction 25mm Ul-M 65psv, 75mm Hdm Binder, 125mm Foambase-Rural:H2) Freshw
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: Ml 530119 From Property No. 34 To A Point 379 Meters North East Thereof: Chatfeild Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65spv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: Ml 530120 From The Junction Of Track Leadning To Jobsons Farm, To A Point 258 Meters North East Thereof: Chatfeil
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: Ml 530121 From The Junction To Kingsgates Lane To A Point 252 Meters South Thereof: Chatfeild Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: Ml 530118 From The Junction With Town End To A Point 232 Meters North East Thereof (Up To Property No. 34, Adjace
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: From Egypt Hill 280m South West (Ml130117): Egypt Esplanade-Cowes:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 06 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From 340m South East Of Latimer Road A Further 240m South East (Ml320129): Embankment Road-Bembridge:; Eric L
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Bembri
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Footpath 208, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 14 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Fairlee (Pedestrian) Tunnel:
Works description: Closure Of Fairlee Tunnel Footpath No. 208 For Structures Works. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Property Called Cranleigh To Neqr Property Called Harold House
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: From A Point 200m North Of Woodvale Road For A Further 380m North (Ml130115): Princes Esplanade-Gurnard:; Eric
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Gurnar
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside Number 1 Davelyn – Rowlands Farm Cottages : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: C/Way Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Sandown Road Ml 410041 : Sandown Road-Lake
Works description: Reset Manhole Cover Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : St Albans Steps Ventnor : St Albans Steps-Ventnor
Works description: Replace Masonary Wall At Bottom Of St Albans Steps Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From 310 Metres North And West Of Graeme Road A Further 240m North And West (Ml640542): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Yarmou
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Halletts Shute To Graeme Road (Ml640540): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Econ20%:R/H4, 20% Concrete Reconstruction Ans Seal Joints-Rural:H4) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 30 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Thorley Street, 701m South: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 174 York Avenue, East Cowes
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : From Green Lane To Smallbrook Roundabout : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Burnt House Lane : Burnt House Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : From Caesar’S Road Heading South To Carisbrooke Road (Ml 241331) : Drill Hall Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Duver Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: St Helens : From Eddington Road To The End Of Duver Road, Ml 340297 And 340298 : Duver Road-St Helens
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Whole Length Of Embankment Road Bembridge : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Prepworks To Carriageway Prior To Surfacing Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 65 Monkton Street Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 01 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: From Junction Of Castle Road To Belgrave Road, 410m, 530054: Park Avenue-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : Ml 310022/23 From Gwydyr Close To West Street : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799
Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 03 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From No 29 To No 36
Works description: Lay 50m Of 90mm In 4″Si And Abandon 50m Of 4″ Si And Relay 10 Services
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 40 West Hill Road Jct With Park Rd, Ryde.
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : Junction Of Atherley Road : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin
Works description: Post Cip Failure, Rebitmac Around Gas Cover, 3 Way Ttl (Cw: Pothole) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junc Of Gort Road On Beatrice Avenue
Works description: Cowes – 373864 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Soft To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 3
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
