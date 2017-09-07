Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Parklands Avenue
Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue)
08 September — 03 November
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 September — 03 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Gripfibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Parkhurst Road
Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Parkhurst Road)
08 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 September — 22 September
Road closure
Name: St James’ Street
Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (St James’ Street)
08 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (St James Street)
Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (St James Street))
08 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clay Lane,Newbridge
Location: at Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight (Clay Lane,Newbridge)
08 September — 12 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Victoria Avenue
Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue)
08 September — 12 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 September — 12 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Warlands Lane
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)
08 September — 12 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 September — 12 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Two way lights to enable works to install a dropped crossing outiside number 50a. Works by J A Dempsey
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Church Road Two way lights
Location: at A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Church Road Two way lights)
07 September — 09 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Jnc With Westhill Road : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Pothole Repairs In The C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Heytesbury Road To Catherine Terrace (220145): Hunnyhill-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet : On The Bend O/S Hayfield Cottage And Wychwood : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Newport 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Upper St James St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 09 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Cornwall Rd On Jct Of Newport Rd Ventnor
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Carisbrooke Road On High Street
Works description: Newport 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw,Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Ninestones Passage On St Boniface Road
Works description: Ventnor 432841 – – Planned Maintainence -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge Cw Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 330074) : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67 Trafalgar Road, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Ducie Avenue (Ml 330124) : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Former Upper Chine Sports Pitch
Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 26
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Riboleau St, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Russell Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Russell Rd Shorwell Newport Isle Of
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street
Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw,Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tandy Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3 On Tandy Close
Works description: Ryde – 409104 – Other – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover – Renew Fw Frame And Cover As Lid No Longer Attached To Box And Causing Trip Hazard
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Brading : At The Junction Of Bullys Hill (Ml 340142) : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
