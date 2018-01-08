Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 62 Fairlee road Newport

Works description: To access the chamber located in the single lane of H/W to install electrical equipment, under 3 way lights overnight hours of 19:30 – 06:00, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08887577

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 January — 09 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Queens Road to Argyll Street, West Street,Ryde,IOW.

Works description: WATER MAIN RENEWAL

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08785000

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: R/O 8 New Street on Broadway Sandown

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08804178

A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Zig zag road Ventnor. Approx 12m before Belgrave road. : Zig Zag Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017334

B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Near to junction with station avenue : Albert Road-Sandown

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017331

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : By railway bridge. : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: realign traffic signal pole

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017399

East Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 January — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FROM JNC OF EAST STREET DOVER STREET TO JNC OF MONKTON STREET RYDE ALSO TO CLOSE JUNCTION OF THE STRAND

Works description: LIVE INSERT 180M OF 180MM PE AND 213MM PE TRANFERING 15 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W114677024-00553

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater, at the junction with Silcombe Lane, Outside no. 5 Heathfield Mews : Heathfie

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017336

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: MALT HOUSE, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY, IOW.

Works description: Install water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08889899

Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, on footway at the junction with Princes Road, o/s No2 Anrhem Villas. : Silcomb

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017335

Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview

Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942

Trouville Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : First flight down from high street 4th step from bottom : Trouville Steps-Sandown

Works description: Step repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017330

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY

Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

08 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : B119 : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: Trial holes BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017394

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 January — 18 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 102

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114868672-01463

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393

B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Main Road, Brighstone outside a property called Lily Grove . : Main Road-Brighstone – 11800

Works description: rebuild/repair double gully chamber

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017317

B3399 Walkers Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630133 : Walkers Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs at 5 location from house name “West End” SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017420

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : From Heathfield Close to the junction of Colwell Rd 151m ML630214 : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML 630214 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017346

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

08 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Ist bend down from j/o Mersley Downs Road : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: edge of c/way works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017166

Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001264

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458

Works description: replace broken ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : On the traffic island at the start of Station Road : REFUGE POLE

Works description: repair leaning refuge light

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017304

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : (ML 420141) o/s of No. 23 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s no 28 – 2 way lights NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017419

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017418

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000391

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 January — 14 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 21A

Works description: Scaff. App. 21a Union Street, Ryde – 08/01 – 14/01

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003686

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS The Maisonette, 64

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114728622-00664

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES,,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – CONNECT MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935302

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE – 406150 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI

Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909

Beech Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 BEECH GROVE , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL PRESSURE MONITORING POINT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08807291

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 466440 – DIVERSARY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV01

Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966

Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017342

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

08 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 2 LAKE GREEN ROAD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane in the H/W, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours of 09:30 – 06:00,

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08887714

Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW

Works description: REPLACING LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001270

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 25 TO O/S 33

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001195

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Quayside Cottage New Road Wootton

Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08954945

Paddock Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from Highfield Road to Florence Road 96m, ML 440280 : Paddock Road-Shanklin

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017353

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 24 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9DQ

Works description: FRESHWATER – 426334 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR7CJMB01

Percy Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

08 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with New Road to Lake Green Road, 190m, ML 440416 : Percy Road-Lake

Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017408

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 January — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 38

Works description: SCAFFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003307

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH STATION AVENUE ON ST JOHNS ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE01

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 90 ON STATION AVENUE

Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE02

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 – 51 SWANMORE ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 10 – 439743 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRHM1GC01

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 78 SWANMORE RD RYDE, PO33 2TE

Works description: RYDE – 375013 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw, fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTP6WG05

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plot Adj 29

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG

Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01

Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake

Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354