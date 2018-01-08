Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 62 Fairlee road Newport
Works description: To access the chamber located in the single lane of H/W to install electrical equipment, under 3 way lights overnight hours of 19:30 – 06:00, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08887577
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 January — 09 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Queens Road to Argyll Street, West Street,Ryde,IOW.
Works description: WATER MAIN RENEWAL
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08785000
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD
Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: R/O 8 New Street on Broadway Sandown
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08804178
A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Zig zag road Ventnor. Approx 12m before Belgrave road. : Zig Zag Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017334
B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Near to junction with station avenue : Albert Road-Sandown
Works description: Street furn
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017331
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : By railway bridge. : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: realign traffic signal pole
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017399
East Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 January — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FROM JNC OF EAST STREET DOVER STREET TO JNC OF MONKTON STREET RYDE ALSO TO CLOSE JUNCTION OF THE STRAND
Works description: LIVE INSERT 180M OF 180MM PE AND 213MM PE TRANFERING 15 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W114677024-00553
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater, at the junction with Silcombe Lane, Outside no. 5 Heathfield Mews : Heathfie
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017336
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: MALT HOUSE, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY, IOW.
Works description: Install water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08889899
Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, on footway at the junction with Princes Road, o/s No2 Anrhem Villas. : Silcomb
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017335
Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview
Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942
Trouville Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : First flight down from high street 4th step from bottom : Trouville Steps-Sandown
Works description: Step repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017330
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY
Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
08 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : B119 : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: Trial holes BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017394
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 January — 18 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 102
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114868672-01463
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393
B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Main Road, Brighstone outside a property called Lily Grove . : Main Road-Brighstone – 11800
Works description: rebuild/repair double gully chamber
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017317
B3399 Walkers Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630133 : Walkers Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs at 5 location from house name “West End” SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017420
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From Heathfield Close to the junction of Colwell Rd 151m ML630214 : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML 630214 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017346
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
08 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Ist bend down from j/o Mersley Downs Road : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: edge of c/way works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017166
Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001264
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458
Works description: replace broken ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : On the traffic island at the start of Station Road : REFUGE POLE
Works description: repair leaning refuge light
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017304
Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : (ML 420141) o/s of No. 23 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s no 28 – 2 way lights NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017419
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017418
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000391
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 January — 14 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 21A
Works description: Scaff. App. 21a Union Street, Ryde – 08/01 – 14/01
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003686
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS The Maisonette, 64
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114728622-00664
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES,,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – CONNECT MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935302
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE – 406150 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI
Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909
Beech Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 BEECH GROVE , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL PRESSURE MONITORING POINT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08807291
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 466440 – DIVERSARY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV01
Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966
Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017342
Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
08 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 2 LAKE GREEN ROAD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane in the H/W, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours of 09:30 – 06:00,
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08887714
Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW
Works description: REPLACING LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001270
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 25 TO O/S 33
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001195
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Quayside Cottage New Road Wootton
Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08954945
Paddock Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from Highfield Road to Florence Road 96m, ML 440280 : Paddock Road-Shanklin
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017353
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 24 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9DQ
Works description: FRESHWATER – 426334 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR7CJMB01
Percy Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
08 January — 19 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with New Road to Lake Green Road, 190m, ML 440416 : Percy Road-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017408
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 January — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 38
Works description: SCAFFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003307
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH STATION AVENUE ON ST JOHNS ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE01
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 90 ON STATION AVENUE
Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE02
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 – 51 SWANMORE ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 10 – 439743 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRHM1GC01
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 78 SWANMORE RD RYDE, PO33 2TE
Works description: RYDE – 375013 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw, fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTP6WG05
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plot Adj 29
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG
Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01
Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354
Monday, 8th January, 2018 6:43am
By Sally Perry
