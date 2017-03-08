Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 312 The Flower Pot

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: 20 Kerbs Requires Remedial Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 31a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : To East Of Jct Seaview Road, Cowes : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: C/Way Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 09 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : Outside Roseberry Lodge, Bedbury Lane Freshwater : Bedbury Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Insertion Of 7m Of Edging Kerbs To Address Water Flow Issues Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : Just South Of The Junction With Kings Road (Ml 330123) : Church Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign & Move 2m South (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woody Bank ,Colwell Lane, Freshwater , Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Myrtle Cottage, Copse Lane, Freshwater

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 7 To 8 On East Yar Road Sandown

Works description: Sandown – 364962 – Other – X001 X12 Duct-Soft/Unsurfaced 1 Way, X062 X2 Jointing Chambers F/W No: 102, X081 X2 Raise/Renew/Lower F&C F/Wno 2

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Fitzroy St Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: La Villette Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 86 – O/S 64

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woodside, Cliff Bridge, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reinstate Meter Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : 177 Entrance To Pound Land : High Street-Ryde

Works description: Footway Repairs Reset Block Paving

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Footway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: High Pines Lower Rd Adgestone Sandown I

Works description: Renew Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 23

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gable End Playstreet Lane, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Cover And Frame

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 11 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes : Footway Link Between Shamblers And Newport Road, F10135 : Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: Footway Link From Shamblers Road To Newport Road, Ml F10135: Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Avonmore Court, Southgrove Road, Ventnor,Iow

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 17 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 5

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wroxall : Bus Stop Just Before The Jnc With Station Road Wroxall : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: Wheel Push/Depressions In The Bus Stop

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 73 Trafalgar Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St. Michaels Church, Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Reinstate Valve Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start