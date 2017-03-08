Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 312 The Flower Pot
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: 20 Kerbs Requires Remedial Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 31a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : To East Of Jct Seaview Road, Cowes : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: C/Way Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 09 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : Outside Roseberry Lodge, Bedbury Lane Freshwater : Bedbury Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Insertion Of 7m Of Edging Kerbs To Address Water Flow Issues Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Just South Of The Junction With Kings Road (Ml 330123) : Church Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign & Move 2m South (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woody Bank ,Colwell Lane, Freshwater , Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Myrtle Cottage, Copse Lane, Freshwater
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 7 To 8 On East Yar Road Sandown
Works description: Sandown – 364962 – Other – X001 X12 Duct-Soft/Unsurfaced 1 Way, X062 X2 Jointing Chambers F/W No: 102, X081 X2 Raise/Renew/Lower F&C F/Wno 2
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Fitzroy St Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: La Villette Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 86 – O/S 64
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woodside, Cliff Bridge, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Grafton Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Reinstate Meter Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : 177 Entrance To Pound Land : High Street-Ryde
Works description: Footway Repairs Reset Block Paving
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Footway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: High Pines Lower Rd Adgestone Sandown I
Works description: Renew Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 23
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gable End Playstreet Lane, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Cover And Frame
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes : Footway Link Between Shamblers And Newport Road, F10135 : Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: Footway Link From Shamblers Road To Newport Road, Ml F10135: Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Avonmore Court, Southgrove Road, Ventnor,Iow
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 17 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 5
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wroxall : Bus Stop Just Before The Jnc With Station Road Wroxall : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Wheel Push/Depressions In The Bus Stop
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 73 Trafalgar Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St. Michaels Church, Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Reinstate Valve Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 8th March, 2017 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f54
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓