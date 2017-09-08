Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Parklands Avenue

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue)

08 September — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 September — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Gripfibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Parkhurst Road

Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Parkhurst Road)

08 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

08 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

08 September — 22 September

Road closure

Name: St James’ Street

Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (St James’ Street)

08 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (St James Street)

Location: at C82 Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (St James Street))

08 September — 22 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clay Lane,Newbridge

Location: at Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight (Clay Lane,Newbridge)

08 September — 12 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Victoria Avenue

Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue)

08 September — 12 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 September — 12 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Warlands Lane

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)

08 September — 12 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 September — 12 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 12 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Newport 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 14 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Upper St James St, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 12 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Carisbrooke Road On High Street

Works description: Newport 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw,Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Ninestones Passage On St Boniface Road

Works description: Ventnor 432841 – – Planned Maintainence -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge Cw Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Trafalgar Road, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Riboleau St, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 12 On St Thomas Street

Works description: Ryde 423022 – Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw,Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0