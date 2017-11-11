Letter: Did you see Jimi Hendrix’s last live performance at Isle of Wight Festival?

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Richard Houghton. Ed

I am researching a book about famed guitarist Jimi Hendrix, whose last live performance in the UK was at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970.

I’d love to hear from anyone who was at the festival and remembers Jimi’s appearance.

I can be reached at iwasatthatgig@gmail.com or by writing to me at 1 Totnes Road, Manchester, M21 8XF.

Image: brizzlebornandbred under CC BY 2.0