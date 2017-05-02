Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Three finalists named for Isle of Wight Conservative candidate

Two of the names were no surprise to OnTheWight who called it two years ago when Andrew Turner was being challenged in the 2015 general election, but the third name is not known to us.

Paul Goodman from Conservative Home Website has this afternoon published the names of the three Conservative finalists in the 2017 general election.

Two of the candidates have already been named by OnTheWight as possibilities (thanks for the tip of the hat Paul), Mark Fox and Bob Seely.

The third finalist is occasional Times columnist, Clare Foges. Paul explains that the former speechwriter to David Cameron was once profiled by the Daily Mail as a “raven-haired poet (and former ice cream seller)”.

All three have connections to the Isle of Wight.

The names will be put to the vote by the Isle of Wight Conservative Association after the local elections this week.

Source: Conservative Home

Image: -bast- under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017 4:35pm

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ffH

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics

3 Comments

  1. Jame Undercot


    2.May.2017 4:36pm

    Clare has parachuted in from nowhere. Worked for Cameron says enough about her. Fox is a lobbyist. No more needs to be said… I would vote Bob Seely. At least he knows about the place he is standing. Seems the best option.

  2. Tim


    2.May.2017 4:39pm

    Oh well , 2 out of 3 chance of a worthy candidate then

  3. Stephen Hendry


    2.May.2017 4:48pm

    Out of the three I will be voting for Bob. I got to know him in the last County Council elections and he seems a hardworking and honest guy. He has been out a lot campaigning recently for the current local election helping other candidates as well. He understands the issues the island faces. Straight forward choice.

