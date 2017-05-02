Three finalists named for Isle of Wight Conservative candidate

Paul Goodman from Conservative Home Website has this afternoon published the names of the three Conservative finalists in the 2017 general election.

Two of the candidates have already been named by OnTheWight as possibilities (thanks for the tip of the hat Paul), Mark Fox and Bob Seely.

The third finalist is occasional Times columnist, Clare Foges. Paul explains that the former speechwriter to David Cameron was once profiled by the Daily Mail as a “raven-haired poet (and former ice cream seller)”.

All three have connections to the Isle of Wight.

The names will be put to the vote by the Isle of Wight Conservative Association after the local elections this week.

Source: Conservative Home

Image: -bast- under CC BY 2.0