Police confirm they are investigating a report of a taxi driver being robbed on Windmill Close in Cowes at around midday on Wednesday 3rd May.

A man believed to be aged in his twenties was reported to have threatened the driver of a silver Dacia with a knife after he had been dropped off. Around £100 and mobile phones were taken.

The 54 year-old man driving the taxi was not hurt.

He described the man who threatened him as:

White

Believed to be aged in his twenties.

Slim.

5ft 8ins tall.

Pale complexion with blonde hair and stubble.

He was wearing a grey top with a zip and grey shorts.

He had a distinctive large reddish and beige plaster on his right thigh.

Police say, enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV.

Anyone who saw something suspicious or the vehicle in the Windmill Close or Love Lane area at the time should call 101 quoting 44170164682.

