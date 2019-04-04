Join Broc on a (not so) Lazy Sunday afternoon litter pick

If you read the story about litter picking hero, Broc Silva, earlier in the week and were inspired to do your bit, here’s the perfect opportunity to get involved.

Broc is inviting Islanders to join him on a litter pick at Seaclose Park, Newport. It takes place on Sunday 14th April between 2pm – 5pm.

Broc has already recce’d the site and pulled some litter from the fence and hedges by the roadside yesterday (see below).

We’ll update nearer the time with the exact meeting point, but if you head to Seaclose Park, we’re sure you’ll find him and others hard at it.