Medina Bookshop Exclusive: Lynne Truss shares the five books that got her through Lockdown

For many people, the pandemic has been a great opportunity to get through that pile of books waiting to be read, and for some, books have been their salvation.

Medina Bookshop in Cowes are recognising this by asking their customers to share the books which have got them through lockdown. Their first respondent is the bestselling author Lynne Truss.

Close links to the Isle of Wight

Known to many as the author of ‘Eats, Shoots and Leaves’, the brilliantly entertaining book on punctuation that sold over three million copies worldwide, Lynne’s earlier novel ‘Tennyson’s Gift’ was an hilarious take on the Freshwater laureate and his Island friends.

Although living in Brighton where her recent Constable Twitten mysteries are set, the former Times columnist has maintained close links to the Isle of Wight and was only too happy to support the Cowes Bookshop.

Eclectic and unexpected selection of titles

Lynne has chosen a wonderfully eclectic and unexpected selection of titles, from Larry McMurtry’s epic western ‘Lonesome Dove’ to a lesser-known novella by the author of ‘The Pride of Miss Jean Brody’, Muriel Spark, there is something for everyone, from contemporary literary fiction to classic children’s novels, and of course, for anyone familiar with her work, no shortage of humour.

Her five selections are:

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

The Driver’s Seat by Muriel Spark

The Mapp and Lucia Novels by E.F. Benson

The Borrowers Omnibus by Mary Norton

The full article with Lynne’s comments can be found on her Website.

Share your lockdown list

The shop has asked several other authors, celebrities and local characters for their lockdown lists, and hopes to publish these in the weeks to come but they are also keen to hear from their customers, to encourage them they’ve set up a competition.

Entrants are asked to find the competition posts on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages and comment with ‘The book that got me through lockdown and why’.

The best five will have their selections listed on the shop’s Website and featured in-store, as well as receiving a ‘Books Are My Bag’ goody bag, with the winner getting a book token too.

Closing date is Friday 2nd April.

Kept us company throughout the pandemic

Store manager Krissy says,

“We really can’t wait to open on 12th April and welcome our customers back into the shop, but before we get swept up in the tide of normalcy, we want to acknowledge the important role that books have played in keeping minds and imaginations alive through lockdown. “The last 12 months have confirmed just how much of a lifeline books are, they’ve kept us company throughout the pandemic, made the lonely hours pass more quickly, and kept us sane and bright. “Let’s celebrate that.”

New shared by Paul Armfield on behalf of Medina Bookshop. Ed

Image: Matias North under CC BY 2.0