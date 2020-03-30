Join the Green Island Veg Economy and pick up hints and tips to grow your own

During this time of great uncertainty, it’s great to be able to share positive things Islanders are doing.

Another example to add to the list is a Facebook Group – Green Island Veg Economy – set up by Holly Maslen.

Holly explains,

Green Island Veg Economy (GIVE) is a group dedicated to all things which can be grown at home or on your allotment, and the insects and creatures who join you. It is a place to share knowledge, tips advice and photos. The end result is the hope that hundreds, if not thousands of you here on the Isle of Wight will grow your own, and share surplus crops by leaving these in your front garden for others to collect for free. In the midst, and in the wake of the current pandemic, imagine how amazing that would be….to walk down the street and be able to collect fresh veg. The Isle of Wight was awarded with UNESCO Biosphere status in 2019, let’s build on that and make the Island as self-sufficient as possible too.



Visit Green Island Veg Economy to find out more – there are already lots of posts with hints and tips for growing your own.

Image: Nadine Primeau under CC BY 2.0