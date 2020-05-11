Join the Isolation Row Folk Festival to help raise money for Quay Arts

Our pubs and venues might be closed at present, but this isn’t stopping local folk singers John Hacker and John Bentley.

Since the lock down a weekly folk club has been running on Zoom and now the organisers are planning a two-day Folk Festival later this month on 30th and 31st May.

Isolation Row Folk Festival

Called the Isolation Row Folk Festival it will feature some of the finest local performers, as well as a few mainland guests.

It will run from 2-5pm on each day.

Raising money for Quay Arts

The event is being held as a fundraiser for the Quay Arts Centre in Newport who have been badly hit by the lockdown and closure of the venue.

Quay Arts is a not-for profit charity and receives no funding from either the Arts Council or the local authority.

Although the Quay has continued to offer a range of online arts activities they are struggling to stay afloat.

Monthly folk club

As John Bentley explains,

“I run a monthly folk club at the Quay and it’s a great venue. During the Isolation Row Folk Festival we will be encouraging listeners to make a donation to the Quay.”

Specially recorded performances

Those who are appearing will do so through specially recorded video home performances. John Hacker commented,

“I’ve been on a steep learning curve to get to grips with the technology but it’s all coming together! We will be streaming the event through Facebook and Youtube.”

Range of artists

Amongst those from the Island lined up to play are JC and Kath Grimshaw, Second Time Around and Cajundaze.

Mainland guests include Abacus, The Silver Darlings women’s shanty group and Gemma Kwahaja.

The music goes on

Del Seymour, manager of Quay Arts, said,

“We really appreciate the support of the Island folk music community. We hope to be open again before too long but in the meantime the music goes on. “Please listen in to the Festival and make a donation to the Quay.”

Readers can find out more about the Festival and stay in touch with developments by searching on Facebook for “Isolation Row Virtual Folk Festival”.