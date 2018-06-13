Join the Oddfelllows bowling for British Heart Foundation

Friendship group, Isle of Wight Oddfellows is inviting Islanders to join with them at Ryde Superbowl for a just-for-fun game of Tenpin bowling in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Nearly 20,000 Islanders have CHD

According to research from national heart health charity the BHF, the average number of people on the Isle of Wight with Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) is 18,900, with an average of 119 people under the age of 75 dying prematurely from the condition each year.

Where and when

The open invitation bowling event takes place on Friday 29 June, starting at 2pm. The cost to take part is £6.95 for two games and a hot drink.

Oddfellows Branch Secretary Maretta Heap says,

“Taking just 10 minutes exercise a day can make a big difference to heart and general health. “We thought a game of Tenpin bowling would be a great, and really fun, way to achieve this – and show our support for the brilliant work the BHF do here on the Isle of Wight.”

Maretta added,

“We’ve reserved one lane for those with more reliable hand-eye coordination, and another with bumpers and ramps for those with a less accurate aim!”

Book now

The event is suitable for those of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users.

To reserve your place at the Oddfellows’ Tenpin bowling event, please email Maretta on maretta.heap@oddfellows.co.uk, or call (01983) 523115.

BHF and Oddfellows

For over 50 years, the BHF has pioneered research that has transformed the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

The Oddfellows is also running a free prize draw to win one of two picnic backpacks on its website. To enter visit the Website.

To find out more about the work of the British Heart Foundation, visit the BHF Website.

Feature shared by Naomi Fulwood on behalf of The Oddfellows. Ed

