Floating bridge: Council finally bring back early morning and late night sailings

Looking back, eleven months ago, in July 2017, Cllr Ian Ward, the councillor responsible, said the 5am service would be reintroduced as part of the “return to full operational service” – Ed.

Early morning and late night sailings on the Floating bridge are set to return next week.

The Isle of Wight Council plans to re-introduce the service from 5am on Thursday, 21 June, to coincide with the Isle of Wight Festival.

To help transport extra passengers, a revised timetable with services running up to 1.25am will be in place during the Seaclose Park event.

Original timetable resumes 25 June

The original timetable – with sailings from 5am to 12.30am – will resume from Monday, 25 June.

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“An awful lot of work has been done to tackle the issues with the floating bridge. “There’s still more to do but the noise issues are continuing to be addressed and we can now bring the ferry back for the early and late sailings. “We’re committed to getting it right and we know this will have major economic benefits to both Cowes and East Cowes.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map

View the location of this story.