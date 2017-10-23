Join the Rally Against School Cuts on Tuesday

Leader of the Isle of Wight Green party, Vix Lowthion, shares this latest news. Ed

On Tuesday 24th October the National Education Union are holding a mass lobby of Parliament and rally with a specific focus on the damage the government cuts are doing to education.

Scheduled just weeks before the Budget announcement, parents, children, head teachers, support staff and teaching unions will meet in Westminster to meet their MPs and to listen to national politicians speak about the impact of school cuts across the country. 88% of schools are seeing a reduction in their budgets in the next few years as well as increased costs. Too often, teachers are supplying materials from their own pockets.

The vital role of proper funding

Those in attendance will hear from Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner.

The Isle of Wight Green Party’s Vix Lowthion will be alongside them on the platform, in her capacity of Green Party national spokesperson for Education, talking about the vital role that properly funded schools and colleges make to our country’s future.

Vix said,

“Being a teacher and a parent means I see the huge impact of these cuts on staff and students from both sides. People across the country are rightly frustrated and worried about the impact on cuts on reduced curriculum and opportunities for the future. “I’m really looking forward to meeting the other speakers, and if any island families are in London over half term it would be great to see you too.”

Get involved

There’s an NEU coach leaving Southampton Cenotaph at 8am on Tuesday morning – please call 07833 681910 to book your seat. Isle of Wight people are welcome.

NEU/NUT Contingent

Dominic Coughlin from NEU/NUT Isle of Wight branch is meeting at the Wightlink catamaran on Tuesday at 8am – for details of how to travel with the NEU/NUT contingent see the Travel Together Website.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has agreed to meet them in the lobby between 1-2pm.

For more information on the lobby and rally and updates on the event, please see the NEU Website and Rally Against School Cuts Facebook event.