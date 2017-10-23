Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Road closure for Section 50 works to undertake a sewer connection.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50)

Location: at C75 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50))

23 October — 27 October

Diversion route

Name: Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50)

Location: at C75 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50))

23 October — 27 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mayfield Road

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)

24 October — 25 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 October — 25 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Mayfield Road

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)

24 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility maintenance work

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: George Street

Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (George Street)

23 October — 25 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 October — 25 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: George Street

Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (George Street)

23 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Whitwell Road

Location: at C21 Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Whitwell Road)

23 October — 25 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St David’s Road

Location: at St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (St David’s Road)

23 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Burnt House Lane

Location: at Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Burnt House Lane)

23 October — 25 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Winchester Park Road

Location: at Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Winchester Park Road)

23 October — 29 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 October — 29 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill

Works description: Ryde 370402 – Reactive Repair -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 57 George St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – Relay Lead Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Gated Field Next To Great East Standen Farm : Burnt House Lane-Newport

Works description: Drainage Repair Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 40 Mayfield Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes : O/S 41-43 : St Davids Road-East Cowes

Works description: C/Way Patch And Pothole Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sheepwash Farm, Sheepwash Lane. Godshill.Iow.

Works description: Install Water Service Connection To New Property

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Avalon ,Winchester Park Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replaec 95m Of Water Main Due To Poor Flow, The Road Closure Is To Be Used During The Half Term Week To Lay The Main,Once The Main Is Laid The Service Transfers Can Be Done With Slg

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Footway Outside Number 20

Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 61 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 03 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Between Grange Farm And Grange Cottage

Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting And Overhead Line Replacement. Lights To Be In Place Between 23rd And 26th 9am To 4pm

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 35 On Ocean View Road

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Newport Road, Freshwater, Hedge/Trees Between Afton Stables Entrance And Manor Road ( Opposite Afton Farm)

Works description: Hedge Trimming Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junc Of Gate Lane To Approx 30m North East On Blackbridge Road

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Reactive Repair Lay Approx 30mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 01 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Wisteria Cottage

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 06 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: S/O 35 Collingwood Road On Nelson Road, Newport, Iow, Po30 1qt

Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876 – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Side Of 88 Newport Road On Smithards Lane

Works description: Cowes – 419300 – Overlay Lay Approx 7mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 51a

Works description: Excavate Joint Hole , Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew & Raise Fire Hydrant So Stand Pipe Can Be Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Rebuils Fire Hydrant Chamber So Stand Pipe Can Be Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 29 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 32

Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 29 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4b

Works description: Licensing Application

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 October — 28 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Between Fellows Road And Moorgreen Road

Works description: Section 50 Works To Install A Sewer Connection. Works By S. Evans Plant Hire Ltd

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0