Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Road closure for Section 50 works to undertake a sewer connection.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50)
Location: at C75 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50))
23 October — 27 October
Diversion route
Name: Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50)
Location: at C75 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road, Cowes (Section 50))
23 October — 27 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
24 October — 25 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 October — 25 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
24 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility maintenance work
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: George Street
Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (George Street)
23 October — 25 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 October — 25 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: George Street
Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (George Street)
23 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Whitwell Road
Location: at C21 Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Whitwell Road)
23 October — 25 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St David’s Road
Location: at St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (St David’s Road)
23 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Burnt House Lane
Location: at Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Burnt House Lane)
23 October — 25 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Winchester Park Road
Location: at Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Winchester Park Road)
23 October — 29 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 October — 29 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill
Works description: Ryde 370402 – Reactive Repair -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 57 George St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Relay Lead Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Gated Field Next To Great East Standen Farm : Burnt House Lane-Newport
Works description: Drainage Repair Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 40 Mayfield Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes : O/S 41-43 : St Davids Road-East Cowes
Works description: C/Way Patch And Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sheepwash Farm, Sheepwash Lane. Godshill.Iow.
Works description: Install Water Service Connection To New Property
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 10 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Avalon ,Winchester Park Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replaec 95m Of Water Main Due To Poor Flow, The Road Closure Is To Be Used During The Half Term Week To Lay The Main,Once The Main Is Laid The Service Transfers Can Be Done With Slg
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Footway Outside Number 20
Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 61 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 03 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between Grange Farm And Grange Cottage
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting And Overhead Line Replacement. Lights To Be In Place Between 23rd And 26th 9am To 4pm
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 35 On Ocean View Road
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Newport Road, Freshwater, Hedge/Trees Between Afton Stables Entrance And Manor Road ( Opposite Afton Farm)
Works description: Hedge Trimming Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junc Of Gate Lane To Approx 30m North East On Blackbridge Road
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Reactive Repair Lay Approx 30mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 01 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Wisteria Cottage
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 06 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O 35 Collingwood Road On Nelson Road, Newport, Iow, Po30 1qt
Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876 – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Side Of 88 Newport Road On Smithards Lane
Works description: Cowes – 419300 – Overlay Lay Approx 7mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 51a
Works description: Excavate Joint Hole , Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew & Raise Fire Hydrant So Stand Pipe Can Be Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Rebuils Fire Hydrant Chamber So Stand Pipe Can Be Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 29 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 32
Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 29 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4b
Works description: Licensing Application
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 October — 28 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between Fellows Road And Moorgreen Road
Works description: Section 50 Works To Install A Sewer Connection. Works By S. Evans Plant Hire Ltd
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 23rd October, 2017 7:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJQ
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓