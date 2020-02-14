Large turnout for Environment Agency’s flood exhibition

Cllr Karl Love reports back from the Environment Agency’s flood exhibition and consultation held on Thursday at East Cowes Town Hall. Ed

There was a wonderfully large turnout by residents of East Cowes for the yesterday’s (Thursday) Environment Agency flood exhibition and consultation at the Town Hall.

Lots of local information has been added into the discussion for the formulation of a community flood protection plan. There are of course gaps in the funding pot and temporary solutions will buy us some time, but a long-term solution is required.

I’m very happy to work with the Environment Agency to achieve the very best that we can for the people of East Cowes now, and long after I have gone in the future.

Strategically and economically important

East Cowes is strategically and economically important. We also have outstanding and nationally important wildlife areas and are a Special Protection Area for birds.

We are in a Nitrate Sensitive location and have rare species living in close proximity to humans in and around our town. Spring Hill alone has rare snakes and slow worms, field and harvest mice, red squirrels, bats and invest life. We also have badger sets, foxs and buzzards.

We need the support of the Environment Agency in so many different ways and I was really excited and pleased with the turnout of local people who really care about their community and environment.

Major investment needed

This is only the beginning of what needs to be a major investment into not only our flood defences, but into our ecology, community, environment heritage as a whole.

East Cowes is a significant place on so many levels and protecting it for future generations is what we, together, try to achieve.

Image: © Karl Love