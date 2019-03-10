Watch: Latest Isle of Wight Hip Hop release from Born ina Barn’s Joe Publik

Anyone who has followed the Isle of Wight Hip Hop scene over the year will know the name Joe Publik.

You would have seen us banging on about him in past years for his part in various outfits such as Born ina Barn. As well as playing on the Island at events such as Bestival, he’s been sought after for mainland events such as Boomtown and Beathearder festival, as well as Hootananny’s and Brixton Jamm.

Come Correct

Last Friday, Freshie’s finest released the first track – Come Correct (see video below) – from his upcoming debut LP, Stubborn Vectis, due for release this year on Rustik Records.

During the years of performing, he’s been going back to what got him into making music in the first place Hip Hop. Sticking to the essence of sampled chops and dirty drums he can vent his thoughts, frustrations and love of music to. Raised on Doggystyle, Black Sunday and The Score, he thought Hip Hop was exclusively American until he discovered Countryman by Skitz at the age of eighteen and started writing bars, some of his main influences include Guru, Tribe, Mos Def, Dilla, J5, Abdominal, Common, Pharcyde, Dabbla, Phi Life Cypher, Chester P and Jehst.



Collaboration

Come Correct features cuts by Wills of Steel, was mastered by Chemo and was produced by Joe and SaibotT.

The video for Come Correct was filmed and produced by Parallel Media on the Isle of Wight (contains swearing)



Buy the limited edition vinyl or download or Like his Facebook Page to stay up to date with the latest releases.