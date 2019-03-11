Tickets available for the 2019 Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair

Tim shares with us details of this popular upcoming event. Ed

The ninth annual Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair will take place in the stunning grounds of Wolverton Manor, Shorwell, Isle of Wight on Saturday 11th May 2019 (between 11.30am to 8pm).

After a sell-out successful launch in 2011, the family friendly festival has been gaining momentum with fantastic bands/artists each year along with locally produced food, children’s activities, tea tent and not forgetting the Real Ale tent!

The line-up

Very pleased to announce our special guest artists at Wolverton Folk & Blues this year include:

Award winning UK blues band THE PRODUCERS (pictured above)

Rising UK Folk stars of 2019 THE TRIALS OF CATO

‘Cosmic’ Country-Blues of THE GOAT ROPER RODEO BAND

Stomping blues/roots of GRIZZLY & THE GRASSHOPPERS

And there’s more

Other Bands/Artists confirmed include: The Moonshiners, Holly Kirby & The Great Outdoors, The Dance Preachers, Second Time Around, Paul Armfield, Coppersmith, Andy Roberts, The RUG Band, Red Sqwrl, The Bluesbury Group, Cajundaze and Moonshine Border Morris.

As well as the Main Stage, the popular ‘Beer Tent Acoustic Stage’ will make a welcome return this year providing a full and varied programme, featuring some of the best Folk & Blues musicians the Isle of Wight has to offer.

With an IW real ale beer tent, Tea Tent, Bar-be-que, children’s activities, craft stalls, Circus Skills and Morris Dancing, The Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair looks set to be a great opportunity to enjoy top live music and great festival food, set against the backdrop of the beautiful West Wight scenery.

As always, the event is being held in aid of Leukaemia Research and Brighstone School.

Get your tickets now

Ticket Information: £8, (£10 on day). Children under 12, Free!

Advance tickets, available now from:

Waterstones Bookshop, Newport.

The Village Shop, Brighstone.

Briddlesford Lodge Farm Shop, Wootton Bridge.

Brighstone School.

Shorwell Shop.

For more information or enquiries:

email: info@folkandblues.org.uk

web: www.folkandblues.org.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WolvertonFolkandBlues