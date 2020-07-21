Latest numbers of Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases and deaths

Since the release of the Pillar 2 Coronavirus (Covid-19) test data the number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight has remained fairly consistent.

There are currently 421 confirmed Covid-19 cases for the Isle of Wight. This is the cumulative figure and includes those who recover as well as those who have lost their lives.

The figure has risen to 422 and dropped back to 421 a couple of times over the past couple of weeks. This happens when someone who was tested on the Island, but lives elsewhere had their details initially allocated to the Isle of Wight figures, then re-allocated to the local health authority where their main residence is located.

Islanders who have lost their lives

The number of Islanders who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 remains at 82, where it has sat for at least over five weeks.

This figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 39 deaths in care homes.

As has been pointed out by News OnTheWight throughout the crisis, there are thought to have been many more people with the virus in the community, who have self-isolated and recovered, but not tested.

Smyth: “Huge potential here for a second wave”

The chief operating officer for acute and ambulance services for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Joe Smyth, said last week,

“NHS Improvement has been very clear — there is a huge potential here for a second wave and we have to be able to turn back beds at a days notice, we can do that with the bay in the outpatients’ area. “The other outpatient area, the Laidlaw building, we have had to do significant work to make that fit as an inpatient facility. “Unfortunately, we are going to have to keep the beds in that facility until April next year — we have been told we have to.”

Latest figures

The latest daily number of cases can be found on the Government dashboard.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those who lost loved ones, and to the NHS and care home staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

