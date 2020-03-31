Letter: Schools need to back off and give families time to get our heads around what’s going on

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

If the schools could back off, for just a bit, that would be most appreciated.

We all need time to get our heads around what’s going on and how drastically and dramatically everything has changed.

I get on average about ten messages a day from school, (two already this morning and it’s not even 8am) with all the work my kids are expected to do.

It’s ridiculous! Especially when some of us still have to go to work.

Give us time to adjust

Slow down, let the children breath, let them adapt, to get their heads around what’s going on.

Give us time to adjust.

Stop this added pressure

Things are stressful enough already. Please, stop this added pressure. It’s maddening!

I for one, am going to stop stressing so much about the tons of work they’re expected to do each day.

School work will fit in with us. Not the other way round.

