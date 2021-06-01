Cancellations and delays to Isle of Wight ferry service this morning

Red Funnel have announced cancellations and delays on their East Cowes to Southampton ferry service this morning (Tuesday).
Due to technical issue, the following cancellations have been announced
- 06:00 from Southampton
- 07:30 from Cowes
In addition the following crossings have been delayed by 60 mins for all booked vehicle traffic.
- 07:00 from Southampton
- 08:30 from Cowes
Red Funnel apologise for any inconvenience.
Tuesday, 1st June, 2021 7:22am
By Sally Perry
