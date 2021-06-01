Cancellations and delays to Isle of Wight ferry service this morning

Red Funnel have announced cancellations and delays on their East Cowes to Southampton ferry service this morning (Tuesday).

Due to technical issue, the following cancellations have been announced

06:00 from Southampton

07:30 from Cowes

In addition the following crossings have been delayed by 60 mins for all booked vehicle traffic.

07:00 from Southampton

08:30 from Cowes

Red Funnel apologise for any inconvenience.

