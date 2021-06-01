Cancellations and delays to Isle of Wight ferry service this morning

The “technical issue” has resulted in cancellations and delays to ferry traffic this morning

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Aerial shot of Red Funnel ferry leaving Cowes

Red Funnel have announced cancellations and delays on their East Cowes to Southampton ferry service this morning (Tuesday).

Due to technical issue, the following cancellations have been announced

  • 06:00 from Southampton
  • 07:30 from Cowes

In addition the following crossings have been delayed by 60 mins for all booked vehicle traffic.

  • 07:00 from Southampton
  • 08:30 from Cowes

Red Funnel apologise for any inconvenience.

Tuesday, 1st June, 2021 7:22am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2osN

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*