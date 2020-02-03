Letter: The NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure

Nicky says that when we hear stories about poor care, we also need to remember the NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure. They share this story of amazing care in the hands of the NHS

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

protect the nhs poster

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Nicky Hayward. Ed

On Saturday 18th January at 11.20pm our grandson was born at home.

Following the birth there were complications. At 2am the midwife called an ambulance which arrived promptly. On arrival the crew were not only concerned about our daughter, but also the baby and called a second ambulance.

Mother and midwife went in the first closely followed by father and baby. I was called at home and rushed to St Mary’s.

Amazing care
The doctor and whole team in the labour ward were amazing. Following blood transfusions our daughter was operated on and meanwhile the babies breathing improved.

At every moment from the first call to when our daughter, her husband and their new born son returned home, they were treated with incredible care, professionalism, respect and huge kindness.

Everyone was literally amazing.

An incredible service to value and treasure
While this is not newsworthy it is what happens here on the Island day after day.

When we hear stories about poor care we also need to remember the NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure.

We are so privileged and lucky to have such a unique health system run by wonderful people and along with gratitude we need to protect this treasure.

Image: Trades Union Congress under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 3rd February, 2020 12:37pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nrD

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Letter: The NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure"

newest oldest most voted
Alternative Perspective

I couldn’t agree more, which is why we need to cherish and support the amazing people who work selflessly in our NHS. They are not there to be bullied, abused and put under intolerable pressure and stress by executives more preoccupied with saving money and hitting targets, rather than focusing on patient care.

Vote Up40Vote Down
3, February 2020 2:37 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*