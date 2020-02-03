Letter: The NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Nicky Hayward. Ed

On Saturday 18th January at 11.20pm our grandson was born at home.

Following the birth there were complications. At 2am the midwife called an ambulance which arrived promptly. On arrival the crew were not only concerned about our daughter, but also the baby and called a second ambulance.

Mother and midwife went in the first closely followed by father and baby. I was called at home and rushed to St Mary’s.

Amazing care

The doctor and whole team in the labour ward were amazing. Following blood transfusions our daughter was operated on and meanwhile the babies breathing improved.

At every moment from the first call to when our daughter, her husband and their new born son returned home, they were treated with incredible care, professionalism, respect and huge kindness.

Everyone was literally amazing.

An incredible service to value and treasure

While this is not newsworthy it is what happens here on the Island day after day.

When we hear stories about poor care we also need to remember the NHS is an incredible service to value and treasure.

We are so privileged and lucky to have such a unique health system run by wonderful people and along with gratitude we need to protect this treasure.

Image: Trades Union Congress under CC BY 2.0