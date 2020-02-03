Loose change stolen from eight vehicles

Over the weekend entry was gained to a number of vehicles in Rookley, and loose change was stolen from some of these vehicles.

This could have happened any time from Friday night (31st January) into the early hours of this morning (Monday 3rd February).

So far, Isle of Wight Police have had eight reports of cars being entered and searched, and the following streets in Rookley were affected:

Manor Crescent

Main Road

Dolcroft Road

Niton Road

Get in touch

Police are asking anyone else who has been affected in this area to call the West Wight Rural Police team on 101.

In addition, if you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in these areas over the weekend, or have CCTV covering these areas that may have caught something, please call 101 and quote 44200041352.

Some of the vehicles involved had been left unlocked. We take this opportunity to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are securely locked, and if you have a garage please use it.

Make sure you’re secure

It is also worth checking that any security lights you may have work, and if you have CCTV make sure it is functioning.

Further information on how to keep your vehicle secure can be found on our Website.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: magnus_d under CC BY 2.0