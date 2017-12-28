A Russian cargo ship which started listing in the Solent on Boxing Day is almost at King George V Graving Dock in Southampton Harbour.

The anchors were raised this morning and the vessel ‘Mekhanik Yartsev’ started on its journey under the watchful eye of the Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat, a tug, pilot vessel and patrol boat, to ensure everyone was kept safe.

Although the vessel had developed a considerable list (just outside Portsmouth Harbour), it had its own power and remained stable. The 13 crew onboard were reported to be safe and well.

Bad weather delayed move

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency had hoped to see the vessel moved to Southampton on Wednesday, but had to delay the transfer due to bad weather.

The 27 year old cargo ship has a gross tonnage of 2,489 and was carrying a cargo of timber.

The MCA said,

“The vessel reported to HM Coastguard the loss of 30 pieces of cargo, during bad weather conditions at around 1am, approximately 20 miles south of the Worthing area on the south coast. “The cargo packages are approximately 3-4 cubic metres each and contain timber. The packages are reported to have broken up resulting in individual planks floating on the surface.”

Once in Harbour the ship will be surveyed and assessed.

Click on images to see larger versions

