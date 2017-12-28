Russian cargo ship with ‘considerable list’ moved to Southampton Harbour (photos)

Under the watchful eye of the Yarmouth RNLI, as well as a tug, pilot vessel and patrol boat, the Russian cargo ship that had a considerable list on Boxing Day has finally been moved to Southampton Harbour.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

‘MEKHANIK YARTSDEV’ being taken to southampton harbour

A Russian cargo ship which started listing in the Solent on Boxing Day is almost at King George V Graving Dock in Southampton Harbour.

The anchors were raised this morning and the vessel ‘Mekhanik Yartsev’ started on its journey under the watchful eye of the Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat, a tug, pilot vessel and patrol boat, to ensure everyone was kept safe.

Mekhanik Yartsdev on her way to Southampton Harbour

Although the vessel had developed a considerable list (just outside Portsmouth Harbour), it had its own power and remained stable. The 13 crew onboard were reported to be safe and well.

Bad weather delayed move
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency had hoped to see the vessel moved to Southampton on Wednesday, but had to delay the transfer due to bad weather.

The 27 year old cargo ship has a gross tonnage of 2,489 and was carrying a cargo of timber.

The MCA said,

“The vessel reported to HM Coastguard the loss of 30 pieces of cargo, during bad weather conditions at around 1am, approximately 20 miles south of the Worthing area on the south coast.

“The cargo packages are approximately 3-4 cubic metres each and contain timber. The packages are reported to have broken up resulting in individual planks floating on the surface.”

Once in Harbour the ship will be surveyed and assessed.

Click on images to see larger versions
Mekhanik Yartsdev on her way to Southampton Harbour

Mekhanik Yartsdev on her way to Southampton Harbour

Mekhanik Yartsdev on her way to Southampton Harbour

Mekhanik Yartsdev on her way to Southampton Harbour

Thursday, 28th December, 2017 2:06pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fUH

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Russian cargo ship with ‘considerable list’ moved to Southampton Harbour (photos)"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
electrickery

Quick! Send for Bandwagon Bob! He knows all about these Russian dirty tricks – what are they hiding on the listed side under water? And I bet all those loose cargo planks are plutonium-tipped!

Vote Up1-6Vote Down
28, December 2017 2:39 pm
Rockhopper

Ahhh…beach bonfires coming up if the tides bring the cargo our way! Yes, I know it is illegal to “appropriate” this sort of stuff…..

Vote Up00Vote Down
28, December 2017 5:56 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*