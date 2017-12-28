Five hopefuls put themselves forward for Bob Seely’s Isle of Wight council seat

Five members of political parties have put themselves forward as candidates for the Isle of Wight council Central Wight seat that has become vacant following Bob Seely’s resignation.

Following the announcement by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, that he intended to resign from his post as Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight, the IWC have issued a ‘statement of the persons nominated’.

There are five candidates hoping to gain enough votes to win the seat. They are:

  • Terry Brennan (UKIP) of Freshwater
  • Steve Hastings (Conservative) of Brighstone
  • Simon Haytack (Labour) of Whitwell
  • Daniel James (Green) of Freshwater
  • Nick Stuart (Liberal Democrats) of Brighstone

The by-election takes place on Thursday 25 January 2018.

Previous margin
In the May 2017 council election Bob Seely won by 768 votes, with a winning margin of 56.26%.

  • 1,026 Bob Seely (Con)
  • 258 Andrew Langan (Green)
  • 81 Jane Mckean (Lab)

Silence from MP
OnTheWight are still awaiting responses from Bob to questions posed on 8th December about his resignation. The lack of response from Bob and his office to valid media enquiries is now on a par with the former Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner‘s office.


2 Comments on "Five hopefuls put themselves forward for Bob Seely’s Isle of Wight council seat"

hialtitude

Gee, really no answer from Bob since December 8th, well I suppose we are a little out the ways, out in the sticks on this little itty bity tiny weeny no account island. Fancy bothering him with local stuff when he has all those Commie Russian scary things to deal with.

You leave that man alone, he needs time to contemplate.

28, December 2017 9:38 pm
Mark L Francis

I see UKIP have brought in a foreigner – they buggers from Freshwater, We want a hard border down the River Yar

28, December 2017 11:21 pm
