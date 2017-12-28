Five hopefuls put themselves forward for Bob Seely’s Isle of Wight council seat

Following the announcement by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, that he intended to resign from his post as Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight, the IWC have issued a ‘statement of the persons nominated’.

There are five candidates hoping to gain enough votes to win the seat. They are:

Terry Brennan (UKIP) of Freshwater

Steve Hastings (Conservative) of Brighstone

Simon Haytack (Labour) of Whitwell

Daniel James (Green) of Freshwater

Nick Stuart (Liberal Democrats) of Brighstone

The by-election takes place on Thursday 25 January 2018.

Previous margin

In the May 2017 council election Bob Seely won by 768 votes, with a winning margin of 56.26%.

1,026 Bob Seely (Con)

258 Andrew Langan (Green)

81 Jane Mckean (Lab)

Silence from MP

OnTheWight are still awaiting responses from Bob to questions posed on 8th December about his resignation. The lack of response from Bob and his office to valid media enquiries is now on a par with the former Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner‘s office.





Image: rusty_clark under CC BY 2.0