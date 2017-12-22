IWC decision to open door for two new supermarkets to be scrutinised

The delegated decision by deputy leader of the Isle of Wight council and Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, to open the door for up to two more supermarkets in Newport will be scrutinised by a committee in January.

The decision made behind closed doors to vary the option conditions to South Coast Leisure Limited for land at St Georges Way, Newport has been called in.

The call-in is being led by Cllr Geoff Brodie and supported by Cllr Andrew Garratt, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith and Cllr Paul Fuller (Chair of the Scrutiny Committee).

The decision will be discussed at a special meeting of the Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday 3rd January at 5pm.

Why the decision is being called in

The decision was called in due to :

Inadequate consultation with stakeholders, partners or the public

absence of evidence for decision

decision contrary to policy framework

Further details include:

This decision will fail to deliver economic growth and prosperity to the County town centre; will reduce further business confidence to invest in the town centre at a time when the Council is supposed to be focusing on regeneration there; and fails to plan appropriately for the needs of Newport as it was taken in isolation from stakeholders, partners and the public – at a time when the IW Council is undertaking Place Planning with the local parish council and business association.

Read the papers

The 17 page document below includes representations from the John McLaughlin (Chairman of Newport Business Association) as well as Newport councillors, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans and Cllr Geoff Brodie.

