Council decision opens door for up to two more supermarkets in Newport

Isle of Wight council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, has today (Wednesday) approved a delegated decision to vary the terms for the sale of land on St George’s Way, Newport to South Coast Leisure Limited.

The option for the site, which sits next to ASDA, and is currently occupied by Newport Football Club, originally came with permission for “non-food retail or light industrial uses”.

Variation to meet market demand

To help “better meet market demand” SCL requested a variation to allow two food retail units on the site – (18,800 square feet and 11,000 square feet maximum respectively) -meaning we could see two more supermarkets positioned right next to ASDA.

Cllr Hutchinson has agreed the terms of SCL’s request and assuming the decision is not called in, the wording of the option will be amended accordingly.

