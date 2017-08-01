Live reporting from the Isle of Wight Planning Committee

The Isle of Wight Planning Committee will this afternoon (Tuesday) be asked to make their decision on two contentious planning applications (see Paper B below).
Ryde School: Construction of boarding house and netball courts in association with school and associated landscaping works, to include improved access for emergency and refuse vehicles (recommendation: conditional permission) (see Letter to the Editor from objectors)
Mole Countrystore: Proposed extension to existing store; new building for retail and storage; change of use of existing bungalow to cafe and workshops (recommendation: refusal)
Also being considered are changes to the planning code of practice (see Paper C below)
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
IWC Planning Committee August 2017 Paper B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
IWC Planning Committee August 2017 PAPER C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Tuesday, 1st August, 2017 3:50pm
By Sally Perry
