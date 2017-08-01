The application by Ryde school to build a new boarding accommodation building has just been rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee.

In a vote of six against, with two supportive, the reason given for the rejection, was that it was not in keeping with the Conservation area.

In the previous weeks the school had put their case for the development and residents had aired their objections, stating that Ryde School Boarding House proposal ‘should not go ahead’.

It was the first item in today’s Planning Committee.

Isle of Wight council planning officer, Russell Chick, presented the detail to the councillors.

Speaker objecting

Mr Goodwin presents his objections.

In summary: Impact will be significant. Conservation area. Modern appearance, like a hotel, will not enhance the area. Not residential in appearance. Not shielded by tree cover from the public realm. Dominate skyline and noticeable from Ryde Pier. Perspective in winter and summer very different. Not in accordance with conservation criteria. Visually intrusive and loss of privacy.

He then ran out of his allotted time.

The school’s spokesperson

Agent Martha James spoke on behalf of Ryde School:

To remain competitive for boarders at the school. Help to keep the fees as low as possible for Island families. Bring £2.5m to the economy that goes to businesses and wages. School happy to provide trees along boundary. Does not want to cut down tree. Closest to house 42m distance. Traffic will be reduced if pupils able to board on the site.

Ryde councillors speak against

Both Cllr Jim Moody and Cllr Axford spoke in objections.

Overlooking an issue for residents. Noise concerns – large number of youngsters on site in the evenings will result in more noise than usual. Summer school – not subject to same discipline as strict school structure. Ask for three stories to be reduced to two stories.

Cllr questions design

Cllr Brodie said he felt the three storey building would be significant, referring to DM2 – the need for high quality build.

He asked:

Which skilled designers have been involved in designing nothing less than a carbuncle on the hill of one of the premiere towns on the island?

The planning officer replied that applicants have been through pre/planning advice and it was designed by RIBA architect.

Further Cllr objections

Other councillors raised questions on the design, suggesting it didn’t fit it – in particular in a Conservation area, with others asking if perhaps planting could be made to soften the look.

Planning officer replied saying that the officer had set out their reasoning as to why the development would enhance and in accordance with conservation area.

The vote

Cllr Beston moved for the proposal to be accepted and Chairman seconds.

Cllr Brodie moved for refusal citing DM2 of Island plan with reference to para 1661 National framework. This was seconded by Cllr Brian Tyndall.

Cllr Brodie said the design is the problem, saying DM2 is there to be used. He said he had serious concerns about this and the past decisions, labeling it a carbuncle.

Wendy Perera (Head of Planning) asked for clarification – “by virtue of design application fails to enhance character of conservation area”. Asking of the Councillors were happy to delegate final wording to officers?

The vote to refuse is carried 6 in favour and 2 abstentions

More details?

Full details of the arguments made for and against can be read in OnTheWight‘s live coverage of the planning meeting (that is still ongoing.)

Location map

View the location of this story.