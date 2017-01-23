Local charities benefit from £21,000 of Wight Aid

Rachel shares this latest news from Wight Aid. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £21,000 to local charities in their second round of grant applications.

Wight AID launched on the 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce. To date Wight AID has now granted £74,000 to local causes and plans to do another nine grant rounds this year.

Wight AID’s trustees are all local business leaders: Bestival founder Rob da Bank, Claire Willis MD from Isle of Wight Radio, local artist Brian Marriott, Steve Porter of Steve Porter Transport, Sue Lucas, Partner at Moore Stephens and Partner Nick Hessey from Glanvilles.

Make a donation

Wight AID raises funds from businesses operating on the Island, and distributes it to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight.

If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

Thanks to donations to Wight AID from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanvilles and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the three local charities who have received funding.

Aspire Ryde & The Bus Shelter

Aspire Ryde & The Bus Shelter have been granted £10,000 to purchase a minibus. The vehicle will be used to transport people in need of accommodation to the accommodation centre in Carisbrooke.

Will assist in alleviating isolation of older people who cannot access services due to parking or transportation. Will collect waste food each day and redistribute to people and organisations in need.

The IW Youth Trust

The Youth Trust have been granted £3,300 to purchase 6 Hybrid Laptops. The laptops will assist the Counsellors to capture more data and reduce the amount of paper documentation.

The laptops will also enable the Counsellors to have remote access so they will be able use them to visit clients in their own homes.

UKSA

UKSA have been granted £7,752 towards their ‘Test the Water’ programme. This will enable all IOW Year 6 students to participate in a half day watersports session which helps develop confidence and self-belief.

Activities will include Sailing rafts, learning how to build a boat and sailing around obstacles.

Applications open

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in February 2017, with a deadline for applications by the 31st January 2017.

More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on their Website.