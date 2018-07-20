Heath shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

All are invited to the premiere of an inspiring new documentary exploring the success behind Aspire Ryde and the stories of lives transformed as a result.

The event takes place on Saturday 28th July 2018, in the main hall at Aspire Ryde. Doors open 7pm for drinks and nibbles. Documentary film preview showing at 7:30pm with official launch at 8.15pm followed by a time for questions with the filmmaker, David George, and Aspire’s Chief Executive and Founder, Heath Monaghan.

About the film

The film is directed by Island filmmaker, David George, from Ventnor based Utility Films.

It was shot over the last year at the award-winning and innovative Aspire Ryde project that took on the redundant former Holy Trinity Church on Dover Street in Ryde.

The documentary knits together the great story behind the saving of this much-loved heritage building and more importantly, the stories of transformation for people during the process of developing this much-loved local charity that has had a huge impact in such a short space of time.

The transformation

The Aspire project has revitalised the local community whilst making great new uses of the former church building and the film focused upon this journey of transformation that has taken place not just to the building, but also the human aspect of lives that have been transformed as a direct result of the Aspire Ryde project.

It aims to show how community can be enabled to develop and become better.

Heath: “It has been a fantastic journey”

Aspire’s, Heath Monaghan said,

“It’s such a privilege to do this work I love that our local community have taken ownership of this amazing heritage asset and developed the place into a thriving community hub, used by many and is known to be creative in what takes place there. “It has been a fantastic journey, being recognised for many awards is all down to the fabulous team at Aspire Ryde who every day, just simply show that they really care. “We were thrilled when we were approached to film a documentary about our story and David has done it amazingly well, telling the human story of love, how a community is protecting the future of this important building, the trust that has been developed throughout the community that has developed into hope and the perseverance that has enabled things to changed. “Everyone is welcome to attend the evening to watch this brilliant documentary that celebrates our community.”

Watch the trailer here.

Location map

View the location of this story.