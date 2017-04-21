Magical Meteors: Our Flickr group ‘Picture (and time-lapse) of the Week’

We love this shot and time-lapse video of Lyrid Meteors at Steephill Cove, captured and shared with us by Damian Haworth.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Meteors

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We’re big fans on the wonderful Milky Way photographs that many Isle of Wight photographers have managed to capture and share over the last few years and this week we spotted some great entries by Damian Haworth in the Flickr Pool.

Not only has Damian shared great photos, but also a timelapse taken from Steephill Cove of Lyrid Meteors – some of the best he’s captured, he says.

For best results, we’d recommend you view the time-lapse in full screen (click full screen icon) and also click on the image below too.

Steephill Cove.

Lyrid Meteor. - Please View Full Size Here https://www.flickr.com/photos/damian-haworth/34123297476/sizes/o/

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Damian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Damian Haworth

Friday, 21st April, 2017 6:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fdY

Filed under: Featured, Picture of the Week, St Lawrence, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*