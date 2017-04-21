Magical Meteors: Our Flickr group ‘Picture (and time-lapse) of the Week’

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We’re big fans on the wonderful Milky Way photographs that many Isle of Wight photographers have managed to capture and share over the last few years and this week we spotted some great entries by Damian Haworth in the Flickr Pool.

Not only has Damian shared great photos, but also a timelapse taken from Steephill Cove of Lyrid Meteors – some of the best he’s captured, he says.

For best results, we’d recommend you view the time-lapse in full screen (click full screen icon) and also click on the image below too.

Image: © Damian Haworth