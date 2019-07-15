Lake man charged over serious Briddlesford collision

Following their appeal to find a hit and run driver, Police have charged a man who will appear in court today.

Newport Crown and Magistrates Court:

Police investigating the serious injury collision which took place on Briddlesford Road, Newport on Thursday, 27th June have charged a man.

The 31 year-old from Westlake Avenue, Lake, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop and report an accident.

He will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court today (Monday).

