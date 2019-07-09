Victim of brutal Isle of Wight hit and run still in a coma

The Isle of Wight mother who was seriously injured in a hit and run at the end of last month on the Briddlesford Road remains in a coma.

Police issued an appeal for the driver and passenger of the vehicle (Silver BMW) involved in the hit and run to hand themselves in.

Almost two weeks later and Police confirmed to OnTheWight today (Tuesday) that no arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are still ongoing.

Day 12 update

Meanwhile the 28-year-old Isle of Wight mother has just undergone successful surgery to her pelvis.

Becky’s brother -in-law, Alexander Blundell, who set up the Facebook Fundraiser (now on over £11,700 – donate here) has been posting regular updates and the latest (8th July) is very positive:

Day 12: Becky successfully had surgery on her pelvis today. Had an internal plate installed with an external one connected by metal rods to hold everything in place whilst it heals. She did extremely well, remained stable during the operation and has maintained stability afterwards. Now back to the long process of trying to safely bring her out of the coma. A long way to go, but all steps in the right direction, the family are happy and positive and are doing well. C’mon Bex, you got this. Much Love Alex

Our thoughts are with Becky and her family and friends.