MP and Cllr say ‘enough is enough’ over proposed housing plan

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is urging residents to back his campaign against the draft Island Planning Strategy – or Island Plan, by attending a meeting in East Cowes on Thursday where the proposed Crossways housing development will be under discussion.

The houses are proposed in an already busy area of East Cowes in Beatrice Avenue, opposite the Hawthorn Meadows housing estate and adjacent to Queensgate Primary School and the East Cowes Family Centre.

Plans for more than 150 properties

The Island Plan makes provision for 75 houses at the greenfield site, but plans are being drawn up by developers for more than 150 properties.

A petition launched nearly two years ago to stop the building or planning applications on the field off Beatrice Avenue East Cowes gathered nearly 250 responses.

Seely: Unwanted, ill-suited and unsustainable developments

Bob said:

“We are seeing these unwanted, ill-suited and unsustainable developments time and time across the Island – Wellow, Northwood, Ryde, Bembridge, Brading. “We need new houses but these need to be the right type of houses, for Islanders, in the right locations. New houses must be built to benefit not developers, but Island people. Patently unsuitable development should not be encouraged by arbitrary housing targets. “Our housing targets are too high, and the houses planned are not primarily for Islanders.”

Seely: Fight to be fought together

Bob will be speaking to East Cowes Town Council at its Full Council meeting on Thursday 18th July at starting at 7pm in the Town Hall.

“Anyone concerned about the proliferation of housing – whether they are East Cowes residents or not – are welcome to attend. The fight against inappropriate development is one to be fought together.”

Hendry: East Cowes is at capacity

IW Council member for Osborne and Whippingham, Cllr Stephen Hendry said: