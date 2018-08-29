21 marathons in 21 days for children’s hospice £100,000 fundraiser challenge

Meg shares details of this marathon challenge to raise money and awareness for Naomi House and Jacksplace who care for life-limited and life-threatened children and young people from across the region, including the Isle of Wight. Ed

In celebration of Naomi House & Jacksplace’s 21st Anniversary, and in a bid to raise £100,000, 56 year old Brockenhurst man, Steve Radjen will run 21 marathons in 21 consecutive days.

Steve’s 21in21 challenge will start on Sunday 9th September when he takes on the New Forest Marathon. He will then run a marathon every day until Saturday 29th September where he will finish this challenge in the grounds of Naomi House & Jacksplace in Sutton Scotney.

Equivalent of 1.16 million steps

All his runs will measure 26.2 miles, which is the equivalent of 1.16 million steps. In fact, when all the miles are totted up, Steve will be running over 550 miles; the same distance as Brockenhurst to the middle of Switzerland.

Steve has reached out to all his fellow runners and will be supported by at least one other runner or cyclist each day. Steve’s marathons will take place across roads and trails of the New Forest.

Ten marathons under his belt

Steve is no stranger to the world of marathon running. Over the last 14 years, since taking up running at the age of 42.

He has completed 10 marathons and four ultra-marathons, including the toughest footrace in the world, the Marathon Des Sables, where he raised £80,000.

Steve: Naomi House is “an incredible charity”

Steve has supported Naomi House and Jacksplace both as business and personally for 14 years and in 2013 he was invited to join the Board of Trustees, a position that he still holds today.

When asked the question “why do you put yourself through this?”

Steve replied,

“From the first day I visited Naomi House I knew I wanted to do as much as I could to help raise money for this incredible charity. The work they do to help and support the children and families and the care they deliver is amazing. I consider myself lucky enough to have two healthy daughters and I think we all have a social responsibility to help others in our community that are not as fortunate.”

£100,000 challenge

Steve has another target as part of this challenge; to raise £100,000. Steve plans to do this through sponsorship, donations and as a grand finale to this event, a 300 capacity Woodland Gala Ball.

Naomi House and Jacksplace celebrate their 21st Anniversary this year and, since those early days, have cared for 1,144 life-limited and life-threatened children and young people from Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Berkshire, Isle of Wight, West Sussex and Surrey.

Naomi House & Jacksplace provide individualised care and much needed respite and support for the whole family through the good days, difficult days and last days. This care continues for as long as a family need it. To deliver this service, the charity need to raise £8 million each and every year.

To sponsor Steve, please visit his Virgin Money Page.