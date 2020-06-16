Man stabbed on Ryde Pier: Police appeal for information

The man has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital with a stab wound. Police are appealing anyone with information to get in touch

A man has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment today after sustaining a knife wound in Ryde.

Isle of Wight Police were called at 12.59 today (Tuesday) to reports of an assault on Ryde Pier, Ryde.

On arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. The man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Southampton man arrested
A 30-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can call 101, with the reference 44200217589.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 4:05pm

