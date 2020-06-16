Letter: Brexit transition period extension needed before we end up with No Deal Brexit

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This letter from Joanna Minchin. Ed

I am perplexed as to why the Tory Government are not willing to extend the transition period for their discussions over Brexit? Surely it is in everyone’s interest to reach a deal?

We are at a critical time for our country. While the Government is occupied with Covid-19, the end of the Brexit transition period is drawing nearer.

There is now less than one month for the UK and the EU to agree an extension.

Heading towards a No Deal Brexit

If no agreement is reached, we risk a No Deal Brexit that would alter our economy, way of life, and NHS forever.

We should tackle one problem at a time. We need to extend the transition period.

Image: dullhunk under CC BY 2.0